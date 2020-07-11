/
pet friendly apartments
10 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bangor, ME
32 Coombs St 3
32 Coombs Street, Bangor, ME
1 Bedroom
$675
Second Floor Near Park! - Property Id: 253496 Cozy 1BR/1BA second floor unit near EMMC and minutes from downtown. Within walking distance to Park. $675/month includes heat + hot water. Tenant pays electric Lease: 12 Months. Parking: off street.
17 Fruit St 1
17 Fruit St, Bangor, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Updated First Floor Near EMMC! - Property Id: 247326 Updated First Floor Located in Bangor Tree Streets Neighborhood Just One Block from EMMC. Kitchen Completely Redone with New Tile Flooring, Cabinets and Counter top.
313 State Street Ave 1
313 State St, Bangor, ME
Studio
$675
600 sqft
Spacious First Floor Studio Near EMMC! - Property Id: 247332 Spacious first floor studio apartment located two blocks from EMMC. Features large living space with great natural light, eat-in kitchen and 10 ft ceilings. No pets. No smoking.
79 4th St 1
79 4th St, Bangor, ME
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
Updated 1BR/1BA Near Town! - Property Id: 247069 Quiet 1BR/1BA that has been updated with new floors, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets, counter tops and new appliances.
63 Valley View Ln A
63 Valley View Lane, Bangor, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Nice Townhouse - End Unit - In Great Location! - Property Id: 247060 2BR/1.5BA Townhouses Located off Kenduskeag Ave. in Nice Neighborhood by Husson College. Kitchen Features Breakfast Bar, Dishwasher and Half Bath.
Results within 10 miles of Bangor
163 Oak St
163 Oak Street, Old Town, ME
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
We will have one apartment available September 1st 2020 at our Oak Street, Old Town property for the 2020-2021 U Maine school year! Lease will be for 9 months to expire at the end of May 2021. Monthly rent of $900.
56 Pheasant Hill Trailer Park
56 Pheasant Hill Trailer Park, Milford, ME
3 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
Clean, Updated 3BR/2BA Mobile Home! - Property Id: 253478 Updated 3BR/2BA mobile home at Pheasant Hill Trailer Park in Milford. Features vinyl windows, fresh paint throughout and nice laminate floors.
120 Water St
120 Water St, Winterport, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Home on Water! - Property Id: 252952 Exquisitely maintained quiet and clean home in the heart of Winterport. Breathtaking views and water frontage on the Penobscot River.
133 Main St 3
133 Main St, Winterport, ME
1 Bedroom
$700
Spacious Second Floor Near Water! - Property Id: 251382 Clean and Quiet 1BR/1BA Located in the heart of Winterport. Spacious floor plan with laminate flooring throughout. Off-street parking and coin-op laundry on site. Cats negotiable with pet fee.
111 Bosworth Street
111 Bosworth St, Old Town, ME
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 possibly 3 bed, 1 bath house close to UMO - This house can be a 2 bedroom with an office or a 3 bedroom, 1 bath. Large driveway for off street parking. Complete privacy fence in back yard. Extra storage space. Pellet stove.