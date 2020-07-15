/
studio apartments
50 Studio Apartments for rent in White Marsh, MD
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
27 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,199
520 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
Studio
$857
488 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.
Last updated November 26 at 05:43 PM
5 Units Available
Southwoods
10 Glenshannon Ct, Essex, MD
Studio
$725
347 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Results within 10 miles of White Marsh
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
38 Units Available
Wyman Park
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,480
941 sqft
Experience ICON Residences at The Rotunda. 379 luxury apartments surround exciting new ground floor retail, giving you all the conveniences of a walk-able city lifestyle, without the congestion and high prices.
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
13 Units Available
Mount Vernon
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$995
393 sqft
Mount Vernon ApartmentsJust around the corner from restaurant row on Charles Street, the Walters Art Museum, Center Stage theater and minutes from the Inner Harbor, 611 Park Avenue combines great value with easy access to the best of Baltimore.
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
5 Units Available
Charles Village
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$711
314 sqft
Campus Square ' Johns Hopkins ApartmentsLocated just steps from the Homewood Campus of Johns Hopkins University, Campus Square offers Johns Hopkins apartments just steps from the Homewood Campus.
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
5 Units Available
Charles Village
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$936
282 sqft
Charles Village Apartments ' Jefferson HouseJefferson House features studio and one bedroom apartment homes with heat and water included in the rent.
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
6 Units Available
Hampden
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,594
609 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fox Building in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
31 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,512
569 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
62 Units Available
Little Italy
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,626
524 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
104 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,385
499 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
9 Units Available
Mount Vernon
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
333 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
50 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,185
490 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
23 Units Available
Fells Point
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,703
676 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
17 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,295
452 sqft
Great location just minutes from the University of Baltimore, Peabody Institute, and the Walters Art Museum. Units feature one or two bedrooms. Community offers communal courtyard, fountain, and European feel.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
73 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,399
421 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
39 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,290
550 sqft
Excellent location, close to University of Baltimore, Penn Station, and MICA. Units feature dishwasher, microwave, and disposal. Community has bike room, garage and open-surface parking.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
15 Units Available
Tuscany - Cantebury
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,146
550 sqft
Come home to a Gold Star Award Winning Community! You will love this luxury high-rise that is just a short walk from Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Rotunda shopping center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
17 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
58 Units Available
Upper Fells Point
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,520
538 sqft
Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
37 Units Available
Dunbar
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,454
611 sqft
Indulge in relaxing apartment amenities, including pool and yoga. Units feature granite counters and stainless steel finish for upscale look. Close to I-83, Johns Hopkins Hospital and City Springs Park.
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
12 Units Available
Wyman Park
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$850
250 sqft
Wyman Park Apartments' 3925 Beech Avenue location is perfect for access to the northern part of the JHU Homewood Campus. Studio, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments are available. This building has high-speed wireless access.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Tuscany - Cantebury
Broadview
105 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$980
437 sqft
Close to West University Parkway and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Units include stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features pool table, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
44 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,037
548 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
