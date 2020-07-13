/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 PM
60 Apartments for rent in Urbana, MD with pool
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9323 Penrose St
9323 Penrose Street, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Townhouse in Urbana Frederick - Property Id: 306179 Spacious TH in sought after Villages of Urbana. 3BR, 2 full and 2 half bath. 3 finished levels with extensions boosts 2600SF of living space.
1 of 23
Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
3559 KATHERINE WAY
3559 Katherine Way, Urbana, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
Townhouse for rent with excellent condition. living area 2200 SF. 4BR, 3 FB, 1HB. 2 cars attached garage. 2 ceiling fan ( master BR, living RM) . Great Urbana high school. 2 swimming pools, tennis courts & basketball court in Community.
Results within 5 miles of Urbana
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Studio
$1,600
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1237 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
218 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Linganore
10255 Sculpin St, New Market, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1385 sqft
Bainbridge Lake Linganore was designed to celebrate community. Where neighbors know each other by name and where family bonds are strengthened, all within a vibrant setting establishing a new local standard.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY
4521 Landsdale Parkway, Monrovia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2120 sqft
Incredible One Year Young GARAGE TOWNHOME in Amenity Rich Community of Landsdale! This Beautiful Home features 3 Bedrooms + Main Level Den, 2 Full and 2 Half Baths, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Thoughtfully Designed Open Concept Living Spaces.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
5302 REGAL COURT
5302 Regal Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1614 sqft
Beautifully 3 Bed, 2.5 bath 3 story townhome w/ large living room with laminate wood flooring, kitchen w/ granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, Huge master suite on 3rd level w/ cathedral ceiling beautiful master bath & walk-in closet.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
23216 RAINBOW ARCH DR
23216 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
well kept,brick front home with 4 Br,3 baths,Hardwood on main floor ,carpeted upstairs and basement.
1 of 16
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6140 Newport Ter
6140 Newport Terrace, Spring Ridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 BDR, 2 Full, 2 .5 BTHS townhouse with garage in the Spring Ridge Community. Recently updated with fresh neutral paint; light filled family room; hardwood floors, sun-room with gas fireplace and large deck.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
5802 PECKING STONE
5802 Pecking Stone St, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
NEW TOWNHOUSE BUILT IN 2019 IN THE OAKDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT WITH OVER 2000 SQ FT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, LUXURY INTERIOR FINISHED SUCH AS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, VINY PLANK FLOORING, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
12824 CLARKSBURG SQUARE ROAD
12824 Clarksburg Square Road, Clarksburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1543 sqft
Two level condo on the top floor of the beautiful Clarksburg Condominium Community. Three bedroomsalong with 2 full baths. Primary Bath has separate tub and shower to go with double sinks.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
8815 BRIARCLIFF LANE
8815 Briarcliff Lane, Spring Ridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2124 sqft
Beautiful home completely updated including light fixtures, bathrooms, kitchen, new flooring throughout upper 2 levels are freshly painted. End unit townhome steps to community park and fully fenced yard. Minutes from commuter routes.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6272 N Steamboat Way
6272 North Steamboat Way, Linganore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1850 sqft
Please Complete the New Resident Questionnaire at www.boomtowninc.com to schedule a showing! Minimum Leasing Requirements: $66,600 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 600+. 12-month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
23807 BRANCHBRIER WAY
23807 Branchbrier, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1760 sqft
Very well maintained 3BR 2.5BA 2 car attached garage (3) level town home located in the Clarksburg Town Center. This home features a main walk in level level with the recreation room, HVAC/Utility room and 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Urbana
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
33 Units Available
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,323
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1002 sqft
Comfortable 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens situated near Germantown Town Center Urban Park. Pet- and family-friendly community boasting a swimming pool, children's playground and on-site daycare. Reserved parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
6 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,521
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
29 Units Available
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,121
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1251 sqft
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,179
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
$
17 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,443
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
38 Units Available
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,025
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
808 sqft
Garden-style apartment community on 37 acres of land near the intersection of Route 118 and I-270. Apartments feature modern kitchens, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents' amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
979 sqft
Pet-friendly community of spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment homes situated just off I-270. Close to Lake Forest Mall and the Washingtonian Center. Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1081 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Century Clearbrook
6450 Mercantile Dr E, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,367
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to I-70 and I-270, putting all of Maryland within reach of residents. Units include granite countertops, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to an onsite valet, pool and clubhouse.
Similar Pages
Urbana 3 BedroomsUrbana Apartments with BalconyUrbana Apartments with GarageUrbana Apartments with Gym
Urbana Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUrbana Apartments with ParkingUrbana Apartments with PoolUrbana Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDEldersburg, MDCountryside, VAKings Park, VABoonsboro, MDFloris, VASouth Riding, VA