16 GRANT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Ryan homes model home for lease. 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, 2 car garage, security system with cameras at front and back, nest thermostat. Available to move in first weeks of July. Pets are not allowed, must have good credit to qualify.