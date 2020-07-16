Ryan homes model home for lease. 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, 2 car garage, security system with cameras at front and back, nest thermostat. Available to move in first weeks of July. Pets are not allowed, must have good credit to qualify.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
What amenities does 16 GRANT STREET have?
Some of 16 GRANT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
