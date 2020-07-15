/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM
31 Furnished Apartments for rent in Severna Park, MD
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
115 LONGFELLOW DR
115 Longfellow Drive, Severna Park, MD
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
Fully Furnished rental in Brittingham! Available with a 2 week notice. Six bedrooms, 4.5 baths, Great room, sun room, office. Lawn care included in rent.
Results within 1 mile of Severna Park
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
6 Units Available
South Gate
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD
8350 Beachwood Park Road, Lake Shore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1649 sqft
EXCLUSIVE WATERFRONT RESIDENCE! Come home to the BEACH! Screened-in porch & large Waterfront Deck with Deep Water Dock on the Magothy. Completely Furnished, Housekeeping Included! Get Away from the Rat-Race and Unwind in these beautiful surroundings.
Results within 5 miles of Severna Park
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
21 Units Available
South Gate
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
16 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,594
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
1 Unit Available
South Gate
Severn Square
7669 Marcin Drive #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
678 sqft
Convenience, convenience, convenience! At Severn Square Apartments, each apartment offers your own washer and dryer! Severn Square features balconies and patios for outdoor living, and covered entryways to protect you from unseasonable weather.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
4 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
930 sqft
Oakridge Manor Apartments is a close-knit community just off Rt. 2 in Glen Burnie. Everyone loves the large gazebo in this meticulously maintained community, adding a special Mayberry feel to this neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
1 Unit Available
South Gate
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,144
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stage Coach Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated March 28 at 08:24 PM
2 Units Available
South Gate
Mountain Ridge Apartments
299 Snow Cap Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,133
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Take it easy in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated March 28 at 08:07 PM
1 Unit Available
South Gate
Rainbow View
7906 Silent Shadow Court, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studio, one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent. With over 7 different floor plans to choose from, you will find the apartment that is the right fit.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated February 6 at 05:54 PM
3 Units Available
South Gate
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,212
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Relax in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
850 Cork Elm Court
850 Cork Elm Court, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1200 sqft
Large Furnished Basement Apartment ready for your personal touches, utilities included. Private entrance, off street parking in a executive level community. Close to Ft Meade, NSA and all major highways. TEXT Tom 410-703-2221 to schedule a showing.
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Haven
7814 SOLARI CT #47
7814 Solari Court, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
This is offered Fully-Furnished only. It is a turn-key rental - includes TVs, DVD, linens, towels, blankets, window treatments, and more. Supplied Kitchen necessities pots/pans, dishes, flatware...and lots of other items.
Results within 10 miles of Severna Park
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
32 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,574
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
22 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
31 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,770
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
27 Units Available
The Villas at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Circle, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,675
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1415 sqft
Picture this tranquil 25-acre gated-community landscaped with manicured greenery, mature trees and meandering pathways. These neo-traditional architecturally-designed Villa apartments have personal attached garages rich in ambiance.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,446
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
7 Units Available
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Baltimore-Washington Pkwy for ready access to the big city. Abundant parks nearby. LEED certified community with pool, children's splash deck, fitness center, movie theater. In-unit W/D, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
10 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,493
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
27 Units Available
SBIC - West Federal Hill
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 16 at 12:16 AM
3 Units Available
Cherry Hill
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
1 Unit Available
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway, Dundalk, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-95, I-695 and I-895 and near dining, shopping and nightlife. Modern apartments have dishwashers, garbage disposals and microwaves. Restored hardwood flooring and carpet options available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Carlyle
1668 Carlyle Dr, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community has an on-site parking, a swimming pool, storage space and business center. Apartments can be furnished and include garbage disposal, balcony and cat-friendly atmosphere. Crofton Centre and Walden Country Club are easily-accessible.
Similar Pages
Severna Park 2 BedroomsSeverna Park 3 BedroomsSeverna Park Apartments with BalconiesSeverna Park Apartments with GaragesSeverna Park Apartments with Gyms
Severna Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeverna Park Apartments with ParkingSeverna Park Apartments with PoolsSeverna Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDLake Shore, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MDIlchester, MD