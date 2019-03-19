Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Scaggsville
Find more places like 8520 PAMELA WAY #124.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Scaggsville, MD
/
8520 PAMELA WAY #124
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8520 PAMELA WAY #124
8520 Pamela Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8520 Pamela Way, Scaggsville, MD 20723
North Laurel
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 have any available units?
8520 PAMELA WAY #124 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Scaggsville, MD
.
What amenities does 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 have?
Some of 8520 PAMELA WAY #124's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 currently offering any rent specials?
8520 PAMELA WAY #124 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 pet-friendly?
No, 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Scaggsville
.
Does 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 offer parking?
No, 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 does not offer parking.
Does 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 have a pool?
No, 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 does not have a pool.
Does 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 have accessible units?
No, 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Savage, MD
Maryland City, MD
Burtonsville, MD
Fulton, MD
North Laurel, MD
Fairland, MD
South Laurel, MD
Ilchester, MD
Jessup, MD
Calverton, MD
Elkridge, MD
Cloverly, MD
Beltsville, MD
Fort Meade, MD
Colesville, MD
Severn, MD
White Oak, MD
Catonsville, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Laurel
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College