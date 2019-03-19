All apartments in Scaggsville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8520 PAMELA WAY #124

8520 Pamela Way · No Longer Available
Location

8520 Pamela Way, Scaggsville, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 have any available units?
8520 PAMELA WAY #124 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scaggsville, MD.
What amenities does 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 have?
Some of 8520 PAMELA WAY #124's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 currently offering any rent specials?
8520 PAMELA WAY #124 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 pet-friendly?
No, 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scaggsville.
Does 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 offer parking?
No, 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 does not offer parking.
Does 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 have a pool?
No, 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 does not have a pool.
Does 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 have accessible units?
No, 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8520 PAMELA WAY #124 does not have units with air conditioning.
