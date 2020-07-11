/
apartments with washer dryer
204 Apartments for rent in Savage, MD with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
8 Units Available
Savage - Guilford
Gateway Village Apartments
9978 Guilford Rd, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,310
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
973 sqft
Commute to Baltimore or D.C. with easy access to I-95. Some of these one- and two-bedroom units have dens; all have walk-in closets, breakfast bars and washer/dryer. Walking trails, playground and picnic area.
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
11 Units Available
Savage - Guilford
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,134
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Savage - Guilford
8714 FAIRHAVEN PL
8714 Fairhaven Place, Savage, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
Single Family home at a townhome price! Featuring wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances! Large rear yard with deck and privacy fence backing to the woods.
Results within 1 mile of Savage
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
8 Units Available
North Laurel
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,739
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Last updated May 8 at 05:14pm
9 Units Available
Savage - Guilford
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,529
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Eco-conscious living in Monarch Mills, close to Fort Meade and I-95. Garden-style apartments feature fitted kitchens, Energy Star appliances, fireplaces, and luxury wood flooring. Resort-style pool, volleyball court, putting green, and fitness center on-site.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Savage - Guilford
9602 LAMBETH CT
9602 Lambeth Court, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom townhome with new vinyl plank flooring on main level, vaulted ceilings in both bedrooms, new flooring on main level, kitchen w/slider to deck and there is a storage shed too.
1 of 14
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Kings Contrivance
9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY
9507 Gray Mouse Way, Columbia, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
Large 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home fresh paint and new carpet, main level family room w/FP, finished lower level clubroom and den, walkout to rear treed lot, Deck off kitchen, 2nd floor laundry, lots of storage, 2 car garage.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Savage - Guilford
9407 Chessie Ln
9407 Chessie Lane, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1760 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in Columbia. Living room has wall to wall carpeting with a dining room combo.
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Kings Contrivance
9465 SINGLE BIRD LANE
9465 Single Bird Lane, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2619 sqft
Gorgeous and completely remodeled 4BR 3 FULL spa-like baths. Open floor plan, eat-in Kitchen with granite, stainless, and sprawling center Island with eating space for many to be the hub of entertaining for sure. Abundant natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Savage
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
37 Units Available
Wilde Lake
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,697
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
40 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,581
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
17 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,375
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,963
1247 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
36 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,673
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
26 Units Available
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,611
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,243
1631 sqft
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
40 Units Available
Downtown Columbia
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,631
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,881
1400 sqft
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia is Silver LEED Certified and its interiors are as modern as you expect in an urban home. Wood-style flooring with updated kitchens.
Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
10 Units Available
Laurel Lakes
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
15 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,564
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
$
20 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
34 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,497
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
Long Reach
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,272
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1196 sqft
Close to Rouse Parkway. Patio or balcony overlooking a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Units include all appliances, granite countertops and laundry facilities. Community amenities include a playground, volleyball court, BBQ area and dog park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,468
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,609
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1250 sqft
The beautiful and secluded community offers residents a tennis court, hot tub, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments equipped with fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Route 100 also provides easy access to just about everything.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
Long Reach
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,887
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This stunning community sits in a tree-lined street area near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and lighted tennis court. Updated interiors feature lots of functional space and a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
32 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,545
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1520 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
