Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

217 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, MD

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Riviera Beach should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Riviera Beach
7795 Cox Point Ct
7795 Cox Point Court, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1594 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome in Stoney Beach - This 1594 square foot townhouse is a part of the Stoney Beach community. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and includes a loft and basement with laundry.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Riviera Beach
851 De Franceaux Harbor
851 De Franceaux Hbr, Riviera Beach, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1240 sqft
Comfortable Neighborhood, Great View, Boat Launch, Fishing Pier
Results within 1 mile of Riviera Beach
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
13 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Haven
8094 Wolsey Ct
8094 Wolsey Court, Lake Shore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available 08/15/20 Townhouse in great community with many amenities! - Property Id: 305407 Townhouse for rent in sought after Chesterfield community.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
463 Willow Bend Drive
463 Willow Bend Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2271 sqft
463 Willow Bend Drive Available 08/24/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Creekside Village Community in Glen Burnie! - Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
533 BLUFFTON DR
533 Bluffton Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Stunning 4 level townhouse with fenced in back yard, patio, a loft and a roof top deck in Tanyard Springs community.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Haven
7814 SOLARI CT #47
7814 Solari Court, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
This is offered Fully-Furnished only. It is a turn-key rental - includes TVs, DVD, linens, towels, blankets, window treatments, and more. Supplied Kitchen necessities pots/pans, dishes, flatware...and lots of other items.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
7706 GASTON PLACE
7706 Gaston Place, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2220 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath 2 Half Bath townhome with fenced backyard in Tanyard Springs. This home features hardwoods throughout the living levels, gas range stove, walk in pantry, garage parking space and a deck off the dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Riviera Beach
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
29 Units Available
South Gate
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1425 sqft
Enjoy Living Large in Anne Arundel County's Best Apartments! Gracious, spacious and well designed The Islands of Fox Chase is that rare rental opportunity that sacrifices nothing in the way of comfort and class.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,091
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colonial Square Apartments are conveniently located just off Route 100 and I-97, yet have a genuine homey, community feel. Tall columns and meticulous landscaping add to the majestic ambiance you will be proud to call your home.
Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
14 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
7 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,573
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,122
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1484 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
23 Units Available
South Gate
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1007 sqft
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
893 sqft
Glamorous Glen Burnie homes, close to major local employers like Southwest Airlines and Under Armour. Residents can relax by the private pier or take a dip in the swimming pool. Suites come with gas appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
4 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakridge Manor Apartments is a close-knit community just off Rt. 2 in Glen Burnie. Everyone loves the large gazebo in this meticulously maintained community, adding a special Mayberry feel to this neighborhood.
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,169
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with air conditioning and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community. Restaurants within walking distance. Easy access to I-97; a great option for commuters to Baltimore or Annapolis.
Last updated April 14 at 10:30 AM
30 Units Available
Ferndale
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1215 sqft
The Regency Club in Glen Burnie, MD, enjoys proximity to Annapolis and the commuter-friendly Route 2 and I-97. Apartments are spacious and come with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Amenities include lobby, courtyard, and clubhouse.
Last updated April 7 at 04:18 PM
4 Units Available
Glen Burnie
The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Welcome to The Villages at Marley Station, a beautiful residential community located in Glen Burnie, MD.
Last updated March 28 at 08:24 PM
2 Units Available
South Gate
Mountain Ridge Apartments
299 Snow Cap Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,133
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Take it easy in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio.
Last updated March 28 at 08:04 PM
2 Units Available
South Gate
Windbrooke
7908 Silent Shadow Court, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
$932
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
613 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studio, one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent. With over 7 different floor plans to choose from, you will find the apartment that is the right fit.
Last updated March 28 at 08:07 PM
1 Unit Available
South Gate
Rainbow View
7906 Silent Shadow Court, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studio, one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent. With over 7 different floor plans to choose from, you will find the apartment that is the right fit.
Last updated February 6 at 05:54 PM
2 Units Available
South Gate
Hidden Woods Apartments
401 Secluded Post Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,062
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Relax in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio.
Last updated February 6 at 05:54 PM
3 Units Available
South Gate
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,212
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Relax in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Riviera Beach, MD

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Riviera Beach should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Riviera Beach may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Riviera Beach. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

