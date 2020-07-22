Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

95 Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, MD with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Riviera Beach means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before s...

1 Unit Available
Riviera Beach
7795 Cox Point Ct
7795 Cox Point Court, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1594 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome in Stoney Beach - This 1594 square foot townhouse is a part of the Stoney Beach community. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and includes a loft and basement with laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Riviera Beach
Verified

13 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Green Haven
8094 Wolsey Ct
8094 Wolsey Court, Lake Shore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available 08/15/20 Townhouse in great community with many amenities! - Property Id: 305407 Townhouse for rent in sought after Chesterfield community.

1 Unit Available
8307 Eagle St
8307 Eagle Street, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1960 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Like New luxurious Open Concept Townhome - Property Id: 317589 Luxurious townhouse located in newly developed Creekside Village.

1 Unit Available
463 Willow Bend Drive
463 Willow Bend Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2271 sqft
463 Willow Bend Drive Available 08/24/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Creekside Village Community in Glen Burnie! - Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.

1 Unit Available
533 BLUFFTON DR
533 Bluffton Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Stunning 4 level townhouse with fenced in back yard, patio, a loft and a roof top deck in Tanyard Springs community.

1 Unit Available
1026 SITHEAN WAY
1026 Sithean Way, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
End unit townhouse with open floor layout. Spacious living and sleeping areas. Deck offers a great space for summer gatherings.

1 Unit Available
7706 GASTON PLACE
7706 Gaston Place, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2220 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath 2 Half Bath townhome with fenced backyard in Tanyard Springs. This home features hardwoods throughout the living levels, gas range stove, walk in pantry, garage parking space and a deck off the dining room.

1 Unit Available
7165 HUMMINGBIRD DRIVE
7165 Hummingbird Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2575 sqft
Large endunit townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths. Gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counter tops, back splash, hardwood flooring and stainless kitchen appliances open to sunroom with fireplace and sliders to deck.

1 Unit Available
7707 TIMBERCROSS LN
7707 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with modern finishes and open floor layout. Spacious main level with an open floor plan can fit any size couch in the living room. 2 master suites with its own bathrooms provide much needed privacy.
Results within 5 miles of Riviera Beach
Verified

14 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified

6 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,573
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,122
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1484 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Verified

23 Units Available
South Gate
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1007 sqft
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
Verified

4 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
893 sqft
Glamorous Glen Burnie homes, close to major local employers like Southwest Airlines and Under Armour. Residents can relax by the private pier or take a dip in the swimming pool. Suites come with gas appliances.
Verified

29 Units Available
Ferndale
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1215 sqft
The Regency Club in Glen Burnie, MD, enjoys proximity to Annapolis and the commuter-friendly Route 2 and I-97. Apartments are spacious and come with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Amenities include lobby, courtyard, and clubhouse.
Verified

4 Units Available
Glen Burnie
The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Welcome to The Villages at Marley Station, a beautiful residential community located in Glen Burnie, MD.

1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
1007 Brockton Court
1007 Brockton Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
3200 sqft
3 bed 3.5 bath with finished basement and garage - Fresh paint, new carpet and refinished hardwood floors are just some of the highlights of this home. Situated on a cul de sac this home has plenty of room to relax and entertain.

1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C
1115 Castle Harbor Way, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
994 sqft
1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C Available 09/28/20 Your Home is Your Palace! Glen Burnie, MD - This is a great 1st floor condo in the well maintained community of Castle Harbour. There are lots of windows letting in lots of light.

1 Unit Available
South Gate
224 Royal Arms Dl
224 Royal Arms Dale, Glen Burnie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1900 sqft
Updated 4 Bedroom 3 bath home situated on a cul de sac with deck overlooking large fenced in yard, patio and a shed. Finished walk basement with an office area. Close to 97 and 100 and short drive to FT Meade, NSA, Baltimore and Annapolis.

1 Unit Available
South Gate
443 Hardmoore Ct
443 Hardmoore Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is ready to go. Free burglary/fire/panic alarm w/key fobs. NEWLY updated with fresh paint, brand new floors throughout and new appliances. This sunny kitchen leads to nice sized backyard.

1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
714 Cotter Road
714 Cotter Road, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
988 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home with fenced yard , off street parking, shed, oil heat, newer AC unit. Small dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410-703-2221 to schedule a showing. AVAILABLE August 1.

1 Unit Available
Green Haven
3395 LITTLETON WAY
3395 Littleton Way, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
937 sqft
Great floor plan in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo a short walk to grocery store, drugstore and fast food restaurants. Nice kitchen with maple cabinets, corian counter tops and ceramic tile flooring.

1 Unit Available
Brooklyn Park
110 REBECCA HAMMOND COURT
110 Rebecca Hammond Ct, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1792 sqft
Exquisite Model Home in the new Cedar Hill Community. End of group town home with numerous upgrades expected in a Model Home. Enjoy a whole new lifestyle with clubhouse, pool, fitness center and walking trails...

1 Unit Available
8350 BEACHWOOD PARK ROAD
8350 Beachwood Park Road, Lake Shore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1649 sqft
EXCLUSIVE WATERFRONT RESIDENCE! Come home to the BEACH! Screened-in porch & large Waterfront Deck with Deep Water Dock on the Magothy. Completely Furnished, Housekeeping Included! Get Away from the Rat-Race and Unwind in these beautiful surroundings.
City Guide for Riviera Beach, MD

You can tell Riviera Beach natives from visitors by the way they say the name of the town. Locals pronounce it "re-veer-uh."

Established in the 1920's as "Maryland's Master Waterfront," most of Riviera Beach is on the peninsula created by Stony, Cox, and Rock Creek, as well as the Patapsco River. The other part of town lies across Stony Creek. At 3.2 square miles, nearly 20 percent of which is water, Riviera Beach is the epitome of an idyllic little beach town. A population of roughly 12,000 makes for a close-knit community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Riviera Beach, MD

Finding apartments with a pool in Riviera Beach means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Riviera Beach could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

