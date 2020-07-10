/
apartments with washer dryer
44 Apartments for rent in Perryman, MD with washer-dryer
Riverside
Perkins Place
4460 Perkins Cir, Perryman, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1029 sqft
All Perkins Place (Harford County) apartments and townhomes feature wall-to-wall carpeting, full size washer/dryer, fully equipped kitchens complete with plenty of cabinet space, private entrances and patios for outdoor entertaining or just relaxing.
Aberdeen
727 Edmund Street
727 Edmund Street, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
727 Edmund Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Town-home in Aberdeen. - This property offers an upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances to include built-in microwave and dishwasher.
Riverside
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$929
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
817 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1025 sqft
Conveniently close to Abingdon and Joppatowne. Community amenities include on-site laundry and playground. Units have luxurious bathtubs, state-of-the-art appliances and ample storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,449
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,518
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Riverside
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1208 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Aberdeen
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
820 sqft
Soar to new heights at our convenient, affordable, and newly-renovated Aberdeen apartment homes. Here at The Osprey, location is everything. Close enough to big cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
The Waldon
3801 Memory Ln, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
635 sqft
Nature-inspired. Convenient location. Affordable luxury. This is life at The Waldon. Welcome home to our newly-renovated Abingdon, Maryland apartment homes, featuring gorgeous plank flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite counter tops.
Aberdeen
Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1300 sqft
Located just off I-95, near Aberdeen Market Place Shopping Center and numerous restaurants. Two- and three-bedroom units in a quiet community, complete with pool and playground. Heat, water, and gas included in rent.
Aberdeen
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,458
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1309 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
Aberdeen
187 Engle Avenue
187 Engle Avenue, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bathroom single family home with basement located in Aberdeen, MD - Property offers a very large eat in kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space, living room, 2 large bedrooms, new carpet throughout house, basement
606 Harr Park Ct
606 Harrpark Court, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1116 sqft
606 Harr Park Ct Available 08/07/20 Newly Renovated Town Home- Edgewood, MD - Don't miss your chance to rent this newly renovated townhouse located in Edgewood, MD.
Riverside
1307 Bartley Place
1307 Bartley Place, Riverside, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath town home in Belcamp, MD - This property offers a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large living room with wood burning fire place, full size washer and dryer, fenced in back yard and much much more.
3233 ARBOR HILL COURT
3233 Arbor Hill Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1388 sqft
Rarely available large end of group town home in excellent condition. Features eat in kitchen fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Tenant must have a credit score over 650 and pass a clean background check and provide proof of income.
3101 Laurel Bush Rd.
3101 Laurel Bush Road, Harford County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1456 sqft
3101 Laural Bush Rd- 3 Bedroom 2 bath house on corner lot. - Welcome to this hidden gem in Abingdon. When you pull up to this Mid Century Modern ish home, you will see that it sits on an impressive manicured corner lot.
Aberdeen
336 Center Deen Avenue
336 Center Deen Avenue, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
336 Center Deen Avenue Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse in Aberdeen MD. - Property offers a large living room, dining room, kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, laundry area with full size washer and dryer.
Aberdeen
187 Farm Road
187 Farm Lane, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
187 Farm Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome in Aberdeen.
Riverside
1404 F Golden Rod Ct.
1404 Golden Rod Ct, Riverside, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1404 F Golden Rod Ct. Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom Condo - Property offers a large living room, dining area and 2 large size bedrooms. Full size washer and dryer in the unit.
817 Hilltop Avenue Ext. Unit A
817 Hilltop Ave Ext, Harford County, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
Beautiful 1 or 2 Bedroom, 1 Full bath ground floor apartment in Abingdon, MD - This spacious property offers a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, extra large living room, large bedroom, hardwood floors and new paint throughout, large washer
1141 HARFORD TOWN DRIVE
1141 Harford Town Drive, Harford County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1679 sqft
Wow! Stunning! Split foyer home with wood laminate flooring throughout the main level! Large open eat in kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and granite counters! Master bedroom has a private
Aberdeen
143 Allendale Ave
143 Allendale Avenue, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Large Single family home in Aberdeen!!! - Up for rent we have a large single family home in Aberdeen with some nice updates. Here are the features that make this house great: 1.) 3 Bedrooms with lots of closet storage and well kept carpet 2.
Riverside
4214 GOODSON COURT
4214 Goodson Court, Riverside, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1578 sqft
2 bedroom 2 half bath townhome! Hardwood floors in the living Room.Large Kitchen with table space and skylights. Pantry. Sliders lead to the deck. Home backs to trees, very private location. Master bedroom with full bath.
Aberdeen
715 Shirley Drive
715 Shirley Drive, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home!! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Aberdeen. This property offers a large living room, dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors.
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,115
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1006 sqft
Across the street from shopping and dining options, this pet-friendly complex boasts a gym, basketball court, tennis court, playground and pool. Units contain air conditioning, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies.
