cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM
398 Cheap Apartments for rent in Pasadena, MD
Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
South Gate
8 Units Available
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1027 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
1220 HILLCREEK ROAD
1220 Hillcreek Road, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1900 sqft
Gorgeous water front apartment with all utilities included. Rent of $1,200 includes all utilities. Use of pier and yard is allowed. Gorgeous water views. Very clean and furnished. Affordable price of $1200.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena
Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glen Burnie
7 Units Available
Gatewater Landing
7357 Ridgewater Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,220
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
893 sqft
Glamorous Glen Burnie homes, close to major local employers like Southwest Airlines and Under Armour. Residents can relax by the private pier or take a dip in the swimming pool. Suites come with gas appliances.
Last updated April 7 at 04:18pm
Glen Burnie
4 Units Available
The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Welcome to The Villages at Marley Station, a beautiful residential community located in Glen Burnie, MD.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
1200 beach promenade
1200 Beach Promenade, Riviera Beach, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,195
500 sqft
SECOND FLOOR, KITCHEN, FULL BATH, HEAT, ELECTRIC, WATER INCLUDED. NO WASHER DRYER IN UNIT, LAUNDROMAT A COUPLE BLOCKS AWAY. GREAT BEACH , DOCK AND WATER VIEWS.br 443-472-2752iP
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
460 CARVEL BEACH #3 ROAD
460 Carvel Beach Road, Riviera Beach, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
6772 sqft
This is a unique opportunity for tenants. Waterfront property with 7 apartments which include 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, remodeled kitchen and living area in each apartment. Waterfront on Back Cove with pier for tenants to use.
Results within 5 miles of Pasadena
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
South Gate
7 Units Available
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
Pumphrey
6 Units Available
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
Cherry Hill
3 Units Available
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$849
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
950 sqft
Recently renovated units with air conditioning and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community. Restaurants within walking distance. Easy access to I-97; a great option for commuters to Baltimore or Annapolis.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glen Burnie
3 Units Available
Aquahart Manor Apartments
1020 Cayer Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
$1,175
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury garden-style community includes swimming pool, outdoor picnic area and free storage. Units include breakfast bar, ceiling fans and gas stove. Located in Burnie, close to Southgate Shopping Plaza.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Gate
63 Units Available
Chesapeake Glen
8034 Greenleaf Ter, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,320
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1075 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to Baltimore Washington Airport, I-97, I-695 and Route 100. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community features gym, maintenance, pool and tennis.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Locust Point
25 Units Available
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,620
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
South Gate
25 Units Available
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Gate
6 Units Available
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
2 Units Available
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway, Dundalk, MD
Studio
$650
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-95, I-695 and I-895 and near dining, shopping and nightlife. Modern apartments have dishwashers, garbage disposals and microwaves. Restored hardwood flooring and carpet options available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
Glen Burnie
10 Units Available
Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,091
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colonial Square Apartments are conveniently located just off Route 100 and I-97, yet have a genuine homey, community feel. Tall columns and meticulous landscaping add to the majestic ambiance you will be proud to call your home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
SBIC - West Federal Hill
19 Units Available
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Glen Burnie
12 Units Available
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakridge Manor Apartments is a close-knit community just off Rt. 2 in Glen Burnie. Everyone loves the large gazebo in this meticulously maintained community, adding a special Mayberry feel to this neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
South Gate
2 Units Available
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,144
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
730 sqft
Stage Coach Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
South Gate
2 Units Available
Olde Stage
7669 Marcin Drive #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,144
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
730 sqft
Olde Stage Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97.
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Medford
5 Units Available
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
936 sqft
Along with a great location, Boston Crossing offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that feature newly renovated kitchens and updated bathrooms, dishwashers, central heat and air conditioning, beautiful hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, modern
