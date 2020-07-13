/
apartments under 1600
508 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Pasadena, MD
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
South Gate
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
641 DEERING ROAD
641 Deering Road, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1012 sqft
Top floor condo in Deerfield with spacious sunroom, fireplace, 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Balcony with nice view! Attic storage is a plus!
Glen Burnie
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Glen Burnie
The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Welcome to The Villages at Marley Station, a beautiful residential community located in Glen Burnie, MD.
Riviera Beach
851 De Franceaux Harbor
851 De Franceaux Hbr, Riviera Beach, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1240 sqft
Comfortable Neighborhood, Great View, Boat Launch, Fishing Pier
Riviera Beach
460 CARVEL BEACH #3 ROAD
460 Carvel Beach Road, Riviera Beach, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
6772 sqft
This is a unique opportunity for tenants. Waterfront property with 7 apartments which include 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, remodeled kitchen and living area in each apartment. Waterfront on Back Cove with pier for tenants to use.
Glen Burnie
6 Queen Anne Road Basement
6 Queen Anne Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1/2 Bedroom Basement Apartment - Property Id: 311077 Basement apartment in Glen Burnie includes water and electric bill. Washer/dryer in unit. No pets, no smoking of any kind inside the apartment. Background check required. No Pets.
Pumphrey
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
South Gate
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,269
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Glen Burnie
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Medford
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
936 sqft
Along with a great location, Boston Crossing offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that feature newly renovated kitchens and updated bathrooms, dishwashers, central heat and air conditioning, beautiful hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, modern
South Gate
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
Brooklyn Park
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,417
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,977
1211 sqft
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Ferndale
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1054 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
Locust Point
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,463
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Locust Point
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,439
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
South Gate
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,486
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1113 sqft
Near local shopping, dining, schools, and I-97. Apartments feature kitchens with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, and BBQ/picnic area.
Cherry Hill
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Glen Burnie
Colonial Square
7779 New York Ln, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,091
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colonial Square Apartments are conveniently located just off Route 100 and I-97, yet have a genuine homey, community feel. Tall columns and meticulous landscaping add to the majestic ambiance you will be proud to call your home.
South Gate
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
Glen Burnie
Aquahart Manor Apartments
1020 Cayer Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
$1,175
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1100 sqft
Luxury garden-style community includes swimming pool, outdoor picnic area and free storage. Units include breakfast bar, ceiling fans and gas stove. Located in Burnie, close to Southgate Shopping Plaza.
Glen Burnie
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
930 sqft
Oakridge Manor Apartments is a close-knit community just off Rt. 2 in Glen Burnie. Everyone loves the large gazebo in this meticulously maintained community, adding a special Mayberry feel to this neighborhood.
SBIC - West Federal Hill
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
