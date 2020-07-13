65 Apartments under $900 for rent in Parkville, MD

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
2 Units Available
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
$864
400 sqft
Welcome home! You can relax knowing your new apartment is conveniently located only five minutes to I-695, Towson or Parkville. Cozy one-bedroom floor plans with excellent cross ventilation.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated March 28 at 08:12pm
2 Units Available
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
$845
627 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer junior one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Ridgeleigh
8603 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD
8603 Chestnut Oak Road, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$895
650 sqft
Renovated 2bed 1bath small apt in Parkville, near Towson. No living room in current setup. Walking distance to shops, vehicle optional. 2nd Floor apt unit. Vouchers considered. Move-in Ready.
Results within 1 mile of Parkville
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated January 3 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
495 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three spacious floor plans located in a mid-rise elevator building, Wellesley House at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$842
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,228
1012 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Westfield
3034 PINEWOOD AVENUE
3034 Pinewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
2328 sqft
Price Reduced. Ready Now! Upper Level Apartment. Comfortable 2 Large Bedroom/1 Full Bath Apartment. (Or 1 Bedroom with Den) Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Kitchen has Microwave, Stove and Refrigerator. Large Backyard with Covered Patio.
Results within 5 miles of Parkville
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
5 Units Available
Charles Village
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$711
314 sqft
1 Bedroom
$958
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Campus Square ' Johns Hopkins ApartmentsLocated just steps from the Homewood Campus of Johns Hopkins University, Campus Square offers Johns Hopkins apartments just steps from the Homewood Campus.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$815
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
693 sqft
Maplewood Apartments is located in Baltimore City. We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
1 Unit Available
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$899
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and on-site laundry. Furnished apartments featuring fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, and granite counter tops. Located minutes from The Avenue at White Marsh, near the beltway, local parks, and schools.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
2 Units Available
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1075 sqft
Apartments in RosedaleFranklin Square Apartments & Townhomes offer beautiful 1 to 3 BR apartments and townhomes in a private wooded in the heart of Rosedale, MD.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Wyman Park
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$850
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Wyman Park Apartments' 3925 Beech Avenue location is perfect for access to the northern part of the JHU Homewood Campus. Studio, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments are available. This building has high-speed wireless access.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
New Northwood
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$874
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
847 sqft
The Winston Apartments in Baltimore are less than a 10-minute drive from the 83. The Winston features a park-like setting with modern brick apartments that feature patios or balconies. Units are air-conditioned and updated.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
15 Units Available
Loch Raven
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
940 sqft
Ideal for commuters with easy access to the Perring Pkwy, local MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, and Northwood Elementary School. Apartments come with full range of kitchen appliances, 24-hr maintenance, on-site laundry and parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated September 30 at 07:30pm
4 Units Available
Glenham - Bedford
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$828
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Moores Run Park
5700 Radecke Ave 2 Bedrooms units
5700 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 bedroom apartment one bath Bath Apartment Located in East Baltimore with laundry in building Flexible on CREDIT APPLY TODAY 443-330-6161 MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE (RLNE5838658)

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
726 OVERBROOK RD
726 Overbrook Road, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
1 Bedroom/1 Bath Upper Level Apartment -- New Carpet. - Bright , Clean and Ready to Move Into.Off street parking in Driveway - Very Nice Apartment

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Berea
1423 N Decker Ave
1423 North Decker Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
Clonel Norelus - Property Id: 234749 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234749 Property Id 234749 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5610703)

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside
902 Gorsuch Avenue
902 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
1114 sqft
Master Suite in a Furnished Home (All Included) - Property Id: 107702 This charming Waverly Colonial offers old world charm with modern convenience. Fabulous details throughout. Spacious 5 bedrooms with new bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Parkville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
5 Units Available
West Forest Park
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$891
694 sqft
A newly renovated complex in a highly scenic location. This complex includes easy access to I-83, a playground, spacious one- and two -bedroom apartments, on-site maintenance, air conditioning and more.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Hills
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$785
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-bedroom units have hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, central air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Short distance to public transportation through Bus Route 015 and Bus Route 038.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
3 Units Available
East Arlington
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$875
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
696 sqft
Sequoia Manor Apartments in AshburtonSequoia Manor offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in Ashburton, one of the finest residential districts of Northwest Baltimore - close to everything you need.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Howard Park
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
850 sqft
Recently renovated apartments include a mix of hardwood floors and carpet, and community amenities boast onsite parking as standard. Units come in a choice of 1 or 2 bedrooms. Short walk to Powder Mill Park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
3 Units Available
Cherry Hill
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
38 Units Available
Bridgeview-Greenlawn
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
Located just minutes away from Downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor, Rosemont Gardens offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent.

July 2020 Parkville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Parkville Rent Report. Parkville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Parkville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Parkville rents declined slightly over the past month

Parkville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Parkville stand at $1,113 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,396 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Parkville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Parkville over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Parkville

    As rents have fallen slightly in Parkville, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Parkville is less affordable for renters.

    • Parkville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,396 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Parkville fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Parkville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Parkville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

