furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM
186 Furnished Apartments for rent in National Harbor, MD
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC PASSAGE #PH07
155 Potomac Passage, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
MINIMUM LEASE IS 3 MONTHS Beautiful, luxurious, penthouse fully furnished w/upscale furniture and fully equipped. High security,great party room,exercise room and roof top pool.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
145 RIVERHAVEN DRIVE
145 Riverhaven Dr, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,050
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous LUXURY, ULTRA-MODERN condominium, never lived in at The Haven! National Harbor premier condominion destination.
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
500 RAMPART WAY
500 Rampart Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
2960 sqft
***Fully Furnished Only*** with Spectacular views of National Harbor, Wilson Bridge, Old Town Alexandria, MGM Casino & Resort, Washington Monument...
Results within 5 miles of National Harbor
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
25 Units Available
Del Ray
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,248
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,522
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
980 sqft
Sunlit apartments with great views of DC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. The community has a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and saunas, and a business center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
48 Units Available
Del Ray
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,479
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,652
1031 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
$
34 Units Available
Huntington
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1142 sqft
Have the best of both worlds when you live at The Courts at Hungtington Station. With a prime location in Alexandria, all that Washington DC has to offer is within your reach.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
25 Units Available
Navy Yard
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,930
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,054
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1251 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. Guild is the newest addition to "The Yards Collection" in the historic Washington Navy Yard.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
77 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,540
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,720
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
40 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,590
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Del Ray
503 E Alexandria Ave Unit B
503 East Alexandria Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,750
Location location location!! Fully furnished spacious studio english basement with it's own private entrance, available for immediate move in!! The kitchen and bathroom were recently renovated, the carpet was recently replaced and the unit was just
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Del Ray
2943 Landover
2943 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1645 sqft
2943 Landover Available 07/27/20 Beautiful Hardwood Open Concept Condo - Beautifully updated 3-bedroom 2-bathroom 1645 sqft Warwick townhouse is just steps from vibrant and popular Del Ray & the newly opened Warwick community pool.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest - Waterfront
86 Q Street Southwest - 1
86 Q Street Southwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,695
540 sqft
A renovated one-bedroom one-bath residence in The Stadium DistriCt is looking for a responsible renter(s) who wants to live next to Nationals Stadium, Yards Park, Canal Park, Eastern Market, Barracks row and the Southwest Waterfront this Winter.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
2251 Eisenhower Ave
2251 Eisenhower Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
791 sqft
Available immediately! $1600 a month (negotiable) This posting is for a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 8th floor apartment in Carlyle Place Apartment at Alexandria.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town
219 S ROYAL ST
219 South Royal Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
CHARMING HISTORIC OLD TOWN TOWNHOUSE HAS IDEAL LOCATION WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING OLD TOWN HAS TO OFFER! GRAND HIGH CEILINGS, CROWN MOLDING, WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS AND RECESSED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT.
1 of 72
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Town
228 N SAINT ASAPH STREET
228 North Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1660 sqft
Spectacular Hidden gem in the heart of Historic Old Town Alexandria. Executive Turnkey furnished rental. Rental Price includes all utilities, Cable, Internet, and twice per month maid service. Townhome located 1.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Braddock Road Metro
914 PENDLETON ST
914 Pendleton Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
Charming historic home in the heart of Old Town with private off-street parking! Beautiful renovated 2 bedroom, 2.
Results within 10 miles of National Harbor
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
26 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Senate Square
201 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,916
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,153
1377 sqft
Close to Union Station and Capitol Hill. Upscale apartment community boasting spectacular city views. Apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and luxury bedrooms with large windows and oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
15 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,634
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,098
1095 sqft
Located close to beloved neighborhoods like Capitol Hill and U Street. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, pool, game room and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
50 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Aura Pentagon City
1221 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,600
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1081 sqft
Modern. Luxurious. Metropolitan. Aura Pentagon City Apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
18 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,630
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1046 sqft
Located walking distance to two Metro stations, Chinatown and multiple restaurants. Tenants can access a green courtyard, fitness center and garage. Units are furnished, pet friendly and offer hardwood floors with granite counters.
