9800 CANAL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

VERY charming home with updated kitchen and master bathroom, hardwood floors, main floor office, HUUUGE master suite with separate sitting area or 2nd office, kitchen with granite counters opens to step down family room with brick hearth and fpl, walk out to patio, large finished basement.** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.