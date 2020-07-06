All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated February 4 2020

9800 CANAL ROAD

9800 Canal Road · No Longer Available
Location

9800 Canal Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VERY charming home with updated kitchen and master bathroom, hardwood floors, main floor office, HUUUGE master suite with separate sitting area or 2nd office, kitchen with granite counters opens to step down family room with brick hearth and fpl, walk out to patio, large finished basement.** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9800 CANAL ROAD have any available units?
9800 CANAL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 9800 CANAL ROAD have?
Some of 9800 CANAL ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9800 CANAL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9800 CANAL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9800 CANAL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 9800 CANAL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 9800 CANAL ROAD offer parking?
No, 9800 CANAL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9800 CANAL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9800 CANAL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9800 CANAL ROAD have a pool?
No, 9800 CANAL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9800 CANAL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9800 CANAL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9800 CANAL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9800 CANAL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9800 CANAL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9800 CANAL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

