Last updated July 13 2020

106 Apartments for rent in Mays Chapel, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mays Chapel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
12236 ROUNDWOOD RD #710
12236 Roundwood Rd, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
LUXURY 7TH FLOOR CONDO IN SECURE,ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN! SPECTACULAR VIEW, LOADED WITH UPGRADES: HARDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDING, MARBLE GAS FIREPLACE, GOURMET KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS , CHERRY CABINETS, & STAINLESS STEEL

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
10911 Falls Road
10911 Falls Road, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Very nicely remodeled and great for individual or a small family. Very convenient to I-83 or 695. 15 minutes from down town. Blue ribbon school district (Riderwood, Ridgely, Dulaney). Huge back yard, partially fenced.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
10 DONAGH CT
10 Donagh Court, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Immaculate 3 Bedroom 2/2 bath townhome with recent kitchen , wood floors, recent master bath remodel, fireplace in newly painted lower level family room with walk out to deck, bonus lower level room with closet and new flooring, newly renovated

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
641 BUDLEIGH CIRCLE
641 Budleigh Circle, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2072 sqft
A beautiful, light-filled, spacious townhouse in the heart of Mays Chapel in the Chappelgate community with a one-car garage, available for possession right away! This beautiful 3 Bedrooms 4 Bathroom property will allow your family to enjoy the

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY
8548 London Bridge Way, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
Rent this bright & sunny 3 bedroom, 3/1 bath townhome in much-sought-after Wellington Valley. Large Living Room w/wood burning fireplace flows to large Dining Room both w/crown molding & chair rail.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
805 PARKRIDGE LANE
805 Parkridge Lane, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2388 sqft
Live with ease & convenience in this beautiful end of group Lutherville townhome. Bright & open floor plan w/ 3 bed, 3.5 bath plus bonus room on 1st floor.

Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
2225 CHAPEL VALLEY LN
2225 Chapel Valley Lane, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Exceptionally well-maintained. Bright and spacious home with hardwood floors on main level. Recently updated eat-in kitchen has great storage space. Two full bathrooms on upper level have recent renovations.
Results within 1 mile of Mays Chapel
Verified

Last updated July 13
11 Units Available
Lutherville - Timonium
Seminary Roundtop
803 Roundtop Ct, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,232
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
800 sqft
Enjoy a large apartment unit with a private balcony located conveniently next to I-83. Complex offers private parking and a pool. Each building has independent laundry facilities. Shopping, dining, parks and golf all within nearby.
Verified

Last updated July 13
12 Units Available
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,415
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units with open living spaces accented by brick exteriors and private balconies. Each apartment offers in-unit laundry. Pool located in outdoor community area. Dine and shop across the street at the Shops at Kenilworth.
Results within 5 miles of Mays Chapel
Verified

Last updated July 13
$
15 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified

Last updated July 13
21 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,068
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
791 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Verified

Last updated July 13
98 Units Available
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,129
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

Last updated July 13
17 Units Available
Lutherville - Timonium
Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD
Studio
$1,155
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1110 sqft
Apartments in this complex range from studio to three-bedroom units, featuring air-conditioning, private patio or balcony, and carpeting. Community amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, playground, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

Last updated July 13
11 Units Available
Cheswolde
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
702 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds just minutes from downtown Baltimore. One- and two-bedroom apartments with well-appointed kitchens, large closets and spacious balconies or patios. Property offers on-site fitness and leisure facilities and a 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

Last updated July 13
16 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,071
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
106 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,385
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1080 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Verified

Last updated July 12
39 Units Available
Avalon Hunt Valley
100 Shawan Rd, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
$1,425
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1188 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with modern kitchens, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, outdoor cucina, yoga studio, and resident lounge. Located within Hunt Valley Towne Centre with convenient access to Baltimore Beltway and Downtown Baltimore.
Verified

Last updated July 12
15 Units Available
Hunt Club
2 Garston Ct, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,180
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1195 sqft
This apartment community is just blocks from the local elementary school, parks and a golf course. One- to three-bedroom homes have air conditioning and in-unit laundry, along with extra storage. Community pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
96 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

Last updated July 13
7 Units Available
Cheswolde
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

Last updated July 13
21 Units Available
Glen Oaks
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$935
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Verified

Last updated July 13
$
34 Units Available
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,170
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1694 sqft
Twin Ridge apartments in Baltimore feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as over-sized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a 24/7 fitness center.
Verified

Last updated July 13
$
7 Units Available
Southland Hills
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,610
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy climate-controlled apartment space and recently refurbished kitchens in this desirable residency close to some of the regions best schools and medical centers. Community features include 24-hour maintenance, lobby service, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

Last updated July 13
$
11 Units Available
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1274 sqft
Located close to downtown Baltimore with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have eat-in kitchens, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
City Guide for Mays Chapel, MD

Apparently, the entire area around Mays Chapel, MD is haunted. The ghostly characters are said to include that of Edgar Allen Poe, the 19th-century poet and author, who died under "mysterious" circumstances in Baltimore in 1847.

Mays Chapel, MD is a census-designated place (CDP) and an unincorporated community in Baltimore County, Maryland. According to the 2010 census, the population was 11,420. Though Mays Chapel represents a small area within Maryland, the local amenities in the surrounding districts are plentiful. The Baltimore Beltway and Baltimore Harrisburg Expressway are merely a few minutes away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mays Chapel, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mays Chapel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

