25 Apartments for rent in Maryland City, MD with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Maryland City apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials... Read Guide >
$
17 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,515
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
$
2 Units Available
Steward Manor
106 Morris Dr, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore by rail. Onsite business center, playground, pool and community garden. Large, spacious interiors with carpeting, modern kitchens and walk-in closets. Available furnished. Cats welcome.
Results within 5 miles of Maryland City
$
20 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
$
15 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,478
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,576
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
$
15 Units Available
Odenton
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,660
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
$
17 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,620
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
$
34 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
$
23 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,370
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
$
11 Units Available
Savage - Guilford
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,134
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
$
1 Unit Available
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,417
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for townhome-style living at a fraction of the price? Do you want something that's highly walkable and close to all transit? Look no further than Middletowne Apartments!
Results within 10 miles of Maryland City
$
34 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
$
32 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,699
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
$
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
$
18 Units Available
Fairway Hills
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1107 sqft
The Mall in Columbia and Town Center Village are easily accessible from this property. Residents can play a round at Fairway Hills Golf Course. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Onsite clubhouse and gym provided.
$
14 Units Available
Wilde Lake
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,640
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1439 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
$
9 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,544
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
$
59 Units Available
Odenton
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
$
31 Units Available
Odenton
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
$
28 Units Available
North College Park
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,564
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1211 sqft
Enjoy living in a brand-new community in College Park. High-end finishes inside, while amenities include a resort-style pool, a pet spa and a zen garden. Adjacent to University of Maryland College Park.
$
1 Unit Available
Woodland Landing
10023 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,416
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community on a well-maintained property. Onsite playground, community room and pool. Newer fitness center. Near the waterfront. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer separate dining rooms and large closets.
$
6 Units Available
Stevens Walk
10407 46th Ave, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,410
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments feature plush carpeting and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and business center. Near Little Paint Branch Park. Minutes from the Metro rail and I-95.
$
2 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
Club Merion
12290 Green Meadow Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1067 sqft
Comfortable units with large walk-in closets, breakfast bars, wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home washers/dryers and private patios/terraces. Close to Wilde Lake High School and Swansfield Elementary. Furnished apartments available.
$
6 Units Available
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1180 sqft
Convenient access to University of Maryland and the Beltway. Tenants can enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Luxurious community has on-site laundry, tennis court and pool.
$
11 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
City Guide for Maryland City, MD

“My father was a preacher in Maryland and we had crab feasts – with corn on the cob, but no beer, being Methodist – outside on the church lawn.” (– Tori Amos)

You’d think the city named “Maryland City” would be a bigger or more significant place considering it bears the same name as the state. In reality, Maryland City is a small but conveniently located suburban town, right in between Baltimore and Annapolis.  The city is adjacent to the Fort Meade army base, which means that the town is home to a lot of army brats. It also means it has a ton of resources, entertainment and restaurant, for people stationed at the base that can’t travel too far regularly. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Maryland City, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Maryland City apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Maryland City apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

