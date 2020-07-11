25 Apartments for rent in Maryland City, MD with move-in specials
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 37
1 of 36
1 of 20
1 of 6
1 of 61
1 of 24
1 of 22
1 of 24
1 of 21
1 of 26
1 of 21
1 of 61
1 of 23
1 of 34
1 of 15
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 12
“My father was a preacher in Maryland and we had crab feasts – with corn on the cob, but no beer, being Methodist – outside on the church lawn.” (– Tori Amos)
You’d think the city named “Maryland City” would be a bigger or more significant place considering it bears the same name as the state. In reality, Maryland City is a small but conveniently located suburban town, right in between Baltimore and Annapolis. The city is adjacent to the Fort Meade army base, which means that the town is home to a lot of army brats. It also means it has a ton of resources, entertainment and restaurant, for people stationed at the base that can’t travel too far regularly. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Maryland City apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Maryland City apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.