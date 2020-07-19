Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Marlboro Village
Find more places like 4700 King John Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Marlboro Village, MD
/
4700 King John Way
Last updated April 12 2019 at 8:53 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4700 King John Way
4700 King John Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marlboro Village
See all
Greater Upper Marlboro
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
4700 King John Way, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
This is a 2 level townhome with 1.5 baths. This house is available December 1st. The townhouse also has one car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4700 King John Way have any available units?
4700 King John Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marlboro Village, MD
.
Is 4700 King John Way currently offering any rent specials?
4700 King John Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 King John Way pet-friendly?
No, 4700 King John Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village
.
Does 4700 King John Way offer parking?
Yes, 4700 King John Way offers parking.
Does 4700 King John Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4700 King John Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 King John Way have a pool?
No, 4700 King John Way does not have a pool.
Does 4700 King John Way have accessible units?
No, 4700 King John Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 King John Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4700 King John Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4700 King John Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4700 King John Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct
Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Similar Pages
Marlboro Village 1 Bedrooms
Marlboro Village 2 Bedrooms
Marlboro Village 3 Bedrooms
Marlboro Village Apartments with Balconies
Marlboro Village Apartments with Garages
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Severn, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
McLean, VA
Marlton, MD
Capitol Heights, MD
Cheverly, MD
Peppermill Village, MD
Seat Pleasant, MD
North Laurel, MD
National Harbor, MD
Brentwood, MD
Gambrills, MD
Fulton, MD
Seven Corners, VA
Ilchester, MD
Deale, MD
Takoma Park, MD
Cape St. Claire, MD
Summerfield, MD
Rose Hill, VA
Kemp Mill, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Washington Adventist University
Howard Community College
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University