/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:41 AM
248 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lutherville, MD
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Lutherville - Timonium
Seminary Roundtop
803 Roundtop Ct, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,232
650 sqft
Enjoy a large apartment unit with a private balcony located conveniently next to I-83. Complex offers private parking and a pool. Each building has independent laundry facilities. Shopping, dining, parks and golf all within nearby.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated February 26 at 07:36 PM
2 Units Available
Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners
2 Hazy Morn Ct, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
641 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Lutherville
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
84 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
31 Units Available
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,559
841 sqft
Nominated for BBJ 2018 Best In Real Estate Award 'Best In Show'! Located within walking distance to the area's hottest entertainment, cafes and restaurants, you'll find endless things to do! The Flats at 703 offers a perfectly measured mix of
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,518
797 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
28 Units Available
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,246
1013 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Towson. Within walking distance of the shops at Towson Town Center. Sleek facility with theater room, well-equipped fitness center and manicured courtyards. Ten-foot ceilings in air-conditioned units.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
$
107 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,675
770 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
$
21 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,549
766 sqft
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
20 Units Available
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,240
785 sqft
A variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, central air, a dishwasher, wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets and more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,415
995 sqft
Large units with open living spaces accented by brick exteriors and private balconies. Each apartment offers in-unit laundry. Pool located in outdoor community area. Dine and shop across the street at the Shops at Kenilworth.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
5 Units Available
5 East
5 Stonewain Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
660 sqft
Conveniently located near The Shops at Kenilworth and Riderwood Hills Park. Recently renovated units have air conditioning and new appliances. Pets welcome. Swimming pool and on-site laundry for tenant use.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1 Smeton Pl. Apt. 1406
1 Smeton Place, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1037 sqft
Here it is, the unit you've been waiting for! This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is in a secured building right in the heart of Towson. It has a feeling of seclusion while only being steps from Towson Town Center shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Lutherville
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
21 Units Available
Lutherville - Timonium
Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
894 sqft
Apartments in this complex range from studio to three-bedroom units, featuring air-conditioning, private patio or balcony, and carpeting. Community amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, playground, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Cheswolde
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
549 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds just minutes from downtown Baltimore. One- and two-bedroom apartments with well-appointed kitchens, large closets and spacious balconies or patios. Property offers on-site fitness and leisure facilities and a 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 16 at 12:16 AM
30 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartment Homes
10337 Society Park Dr, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,125
779 sqft
Cranbrook Shopping Center and Yorktowne Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse and gym. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
8 Units Available
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,743
859 sqft
Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse and can enjoy putting green, shuffleboard and bocce court. Dog and cat friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$843
578 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
774 sqft
Near shopping and Harford Hills Elementary School. One- to three-bedroom apartment homes come with air conditioning, all appliances and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, gym, pool and clubhouse. Online portal for payments.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
39 Units Available
Avalon Hunt Valley
100 Shawan Rd, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
764 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with modern kitchens, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, outdoor cucina, yoga studio, and resident lounge. Located within Hunt Valley Towne Centre with convenient access to Baltimore Beltway and Downtown Baltimore.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
13 Units Available
Hunt Club
2 Garston Ct, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,275
763 sqft
This apartment community is just blocks from the local elementary school, parks and a golf course. One- to three-bedroom homes have air conditioning and in-unit laundry, along with extra storage. Community pool, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
21 Units Available
Glen Oaks
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$940
667 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
8 Units Available
Loch Raven
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,515
895 sqft
An oasis in the city. Large units with granite counters and hardwood-style floors. Clubhouse, gym, pool. Backing onto Mt Pleasant Park. Explore Lexington Market and Fells Point, or use nearby highways for downtown.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,005
645 sqft
A short walk from Cromwell Valley Park, these recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, a full range of kitchen appliances and balcony. The community is pet friendly, and onsite amenities include pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
16 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,029
700 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Similar Pages
Lutherville 1 BedroomsLutherville 2 BedroomsLutherville Accessible ApartmentsLutherville Apartments with Balconies
Lutherville Apartments with ParkingLutherville Apartments with PoolsLutherville Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDWestminster, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDParole, MDRossville, MD