Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments

21620 Spyglass Way · (240) 245-2676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21620 Spyglass Way, Lexington Park, MD 20653

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 902A · Avail. Aug 21

$1,534

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200C · Avail. Aug 16

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 302D · Avail. Sep 20

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
hot tub
package receiving
Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Lexington Park, Maryland. Our upgraded apartment homes feature beautiful views and modern amenities from an in-home washer and dryer to walk-in closets. Our pet-friendly apartment community houses a fenced-in dog park, swimming pool, car wash station and much more right outside your door. Spyglass at Cedar Cove is conveniently located next to the Patuxent River Naval Air Station and within easy access to Route 235 and Great Mills Road. Tucked away on the Chesapeake Bay, enjoy a peaceful atmosphere with endless green space and beach access that is within walking distance, whether you want to kayak, paddle-board or relax with your toes in the sand. Call today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $30/month (1 pet), $60/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply.
Cats
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $15/month (1 pet), $30/month (2 pets)
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments have any available units?
Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,529 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments have?
Some of Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments offers parking.
Does Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments has a pool.
Does Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments have accessible units?
No, Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments has units with air conditioning.
