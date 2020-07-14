Amenities
Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Lexington Park, Maryland. Our upgraded apartment homes feature beautiful views and modern amenities from an in-home washer and dryer to walk-in closets. Our pet-friendly apartment community houses a fenced-in dog park, swimming pool, car wash station and much more right outside your door. Spyglass at Cedar Cove is conveniently located next to the Patuxent River Naval Air Station and within easy access to Route 235 and Great Mills Road. Tucked away on the Chesapeake Bay, enjoy a peaceful atmosphere with endless green space and beach access that is within walking distance, whether you want to kayak, paddle-board or relax with your toes in the sand. Call today for more information!