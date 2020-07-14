Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated ceiling fan oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court cats allowed hot tub package receiving

Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Lexington Park, Maryland. Our upgraded apartment homes feature beautiful views and modern amenities from an in-home washer and dryer to walk-in closets. Our pet-friendly apartment community houses a fenced-in dog park, swimming pool, car wash station and much more right outside your door. Spyglass at Cedar Cove is conveniently located next to the Patuxent River Naval Air Station and within easy access to Route 235 and Great Mills Road. Tucked away on the Chesapeake Bay, enjoy a peaceful atmosphere with endless green space and beach access that is within walking distance, whether you want to kayak, paddle-board or relax with your toes in the sand. Call today for more information!