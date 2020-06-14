/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:49 PM
206 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Leisure World, MD
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
3278 Gleneagles Dr 63-1A GLENEAGLES DRIVE
3278 Gleneagles Drive, Leisure World, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1014 sqft
Beautiful One Bedroom Essex Model on ground level. Large 1014 Square Feet of living space. Unit has been painted with new neutral carpet recently installed. You will find several large closets for all of your storage needs.
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
15101 GLADE DR #10-2F
15101 Glade Drive, Leisure World, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Age of 55 and older Requirement at Leisure World Adult living community for this rental . Updated Move in Ready One Bedroom 1.
Results within 1 mile of Leisure World
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
8 Units Available
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,341
789 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
3750 CLARA DOWNEY
3750 Clara Downey Avenue, Olney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,650
891 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom 1.5 bath walk-out level condo in a secured building. You will love the open feel, beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops and large living room. Washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
2921 N LEISURE WORLD BOULEVARD
2921 North Leisure World Boulevard, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
803 sqft
Great 3rd fllor 1bedrrom and den or 2 bedroom All new paint and carpet, new vinyl in foyer and kitchen. Condo fee includes cable and in internet. Located this age restricted community.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Rossmoor
1 Unit Available
15050 HASLEMERE COURT
15050 Haslemere Court, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
666 sqft
Rarely available 1-bedroom condo in age 55+ community.
Results within 5 miles of Leisure World
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
3 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
690 sqft
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
20 Units Available
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,588
718 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,715
838 sqft
Modern high-rise apartment at its finest. Beautiful views. Units feature wheelchair accessibility and are pet-friendly. Centrally located to downtown shopping and dining. Provides 24-hour security.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,763
831 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central Rockville
28 Units Available
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
790 sqft
Located between Rockville Pike, The Capital Beltway and I-270, plus only three blocks from Twinbrook Metro. All utilities included, free parking, extra storage and membership to Rollins Congressional Club's water park, gym and banquet facility.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
East Rockville
19 Units Available
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,580
744 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,545
702 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
813 sqft
Just steps from the Twinbrook Metro stop. Units offer laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community offers access to BBQ grill, car-charging stations, concierge, pool, shuffleboard and gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
East Rockville
8 Units Available
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,692
851 sqft
Near Rockville Metro and minutes from I-270, I-95 and I-495. One- and two-bedroom apartments and lofts boast high ceilings, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Access fitness center, picnic pavilion and billiards room.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
29 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,635
758 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Central Rockville
10 Units Available
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,736
797 sqft
Beautiful private and communal spaces. Recreation room with pool table, fireplace and comfortable seating. An in-house gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. Professional artwork turns the building into a personal museum.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
20 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,839
947 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
36 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,666
850 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
28 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
641 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
42 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
32 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
770 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
40 Units Available
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,311
801 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
6 Units Available
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,725
590 sqft
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Similar Pages
Leisure World 1 BedroomsLeisure World 2 BedroomsLeisure World 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeisure World Accessible Apartments
Leisure World Apartments with BalconyLeisure World Apartments with GymLeisure World Apartments with ParkingLeisure World Apartments with Pool