120 Apartments for rent in Lanham, MD with garage
Lanham is a good place to find a particular type of soda. Shoppers Food Warehouse, affectionately known as "Shoppers" to the locals, is headquartered in Lanham. Why does that matter? Well, if you're a fan of affordable and tasty birch beer, and have lived too far from the D.C. metropolitan area to enjoy it on a regular basis, then you know it's hard to find and incredibly pricey when you finally hunt it down. Since Shoppers' hub is Lanham, you're just about guaranteed a cold mug of this froth...
Lanham is an unincorporated city with a balanced mix of old-time residents and new city slickers. Located in Prince George's County, or just 'PG' to Marylanders, Lanham is situated inside of the Capitol Beltway. The official name is Lanham-Seabrook, although that really only matters when you're trying to figure out public transportation and other travel routes. With a population of over 10,000 people, Lanham's not the biggest city on the metro block, but that works in its favor. Sections of the city are inhabited by long-term residents, people that moved in to stay for life. However, as its location affords quick access to the Inner Loop, people looking for a quick commute to D.C. often seek its convenient refuge, too. Actually, many of Lanham's lifers start out this way and then find a community that is stable, pleasant and neighborly. See more
Lanham apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.