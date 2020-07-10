/
apartments with washer dryer
116 Apartments for rent in Ilchester, MD with washer-dryer
7769 CHATFIELD LANE
7769 Chatfield Lane, Ilchester, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1860 sqft
Great, move-in ready 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome freshly painted & super clean! Main floor features great hardwood floors, spacious living room, kitchen open to dining room.
8378 Montgomery Run Rd Apt E
8378 Montgomery Run Road, Ilchester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. 2 bedroom 2 bath middle level condo.Assigned parking,Community pool,hardwood floors,blinds.No smoking. No pets.
7746 PATUXENT OAK CT
7746 Patuxent Oak Court, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Applications received and under review!!! No more showings thanks!- Wonderfully Renovated 3 Bed 2 and 2 half bath Townhome in Howard County!! Great Location that is close to all major routes and highways!! Ready for immediate occupancy, Call an
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,564
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Long Reach
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,272
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1196 sqft
Close to Rouse Parkway. Patio or balcony overlooking a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Units include all appliances, granite countertops and laundry facilities. Community amenities include a playground, volleyball court, BBQ area and dog park.
Long Reach
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,887
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This stunning community sits in a tree-lined street area near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and lighted tennis court. Updated interiors feature lots of functional space and a patio or balcony.
Long Reach
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated colonial style in a complex next to Long Reach High School and Long Reach Park. Recently renovated units have washers and dryers, as well as fireplaces and extra storage. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,595
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Penniman Park
6211 Greenfield Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1284 sqft
Nestled between Rockburn Commons and West Elkridge. Contemporary units with private laundry and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a dog grooming area, gym and swimming pool.
Long Reach
8441 GOLD SUNSET WAY
8441 Gold Sunset Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1680 sqft
Welcome to 8441 Gold Sunset Way ~ this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath townhome features a large eat-in kitchen, brick fireplace, two en-suite large bedrooms, fenced yard, a garage with driveway, and the front yard is maintained by the
8857 Goose Landing Cir
8857 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2020. 3 level middle of group town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths! Spacious eat in kitchen with island and walk out to deck. Living room with bay window and fireplace in the family room with patio walk out.
8870 Goose Landing Cir
8870 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1620 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Columbia.
5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE
5905 Rowanberry Drive, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
Available NOW! NEW Carpet, Paint, and Lighting! 3 Bedroom End-of-Group Townhouse with Fireplace in Living Room! Eat-In Kitchen, Large Living Room/Dining Combo. 2nd Floor Laundry with stackable Washer/Dryer.
Long Reach
8717 HAYSHED LANE
8717 Hayshed Lane, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
996 sqft
Come see this lovely 1st floor condo. Kitchen with granite counter top, washer & dryer in unit, Spacious Living Area leads to patio. Lots of natural light. Great Location!
7255 DARBY DOWNS
7255 Darby Downs, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO RENT IN A GREAT LOCATION! AVAILABLE AS EARLY AS JUNE 20TH, 2020. THIS 2 LEVEL CONDO WITH 1 CAR GARAGE BOASTS 3 UPPER LEVEL BEDROOMS WITH 2 FULL BATHS & 1/2 BATH ON MAIN FLOOR. THIS TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO FEATURES 1600 SQ.
Long Reach
8864 SPIRAL CUT #AT4
8864 Spiral Cut, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
AVAILABLE 4/1/2020. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse in Columbia. Living room, dining room, washer dryer included. Convenient to shopping and commuter routes. No pets. No smoking.
Long Reach
6405 Saddle Dr
6405 Saddle Drive, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2134 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL,23,2020. Great single family colonial style home in Columbia with four bedrooms, three full baths, and one half bath. Wonderful finished basement with full bath and recreation room. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.
6335 GREEN FIELD ROAD
6335 Green Field Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
979 sqft
Spacious 2bd/2ba top level condo unit freshly painted w/ new carpet. Naturally bright home has galley style kitchen. Living room w/ vaulted ceiling & wood burning fireplace. Sunroom off living room could double as dining area & leads to balcony.
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,611
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,243
1631 sqft
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,478
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,576
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1235 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,673
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1075 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Savage - Guilford
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,134
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Wilde Lake
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,697
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
