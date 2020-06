Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

VERY WELL CARED-FOR THREE BEDROOM TOWN HOME IN KENLY SQUARE ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF HAGERSTOWN. THIS UNIT HAS THREE FINISHED LEVELS, WITH A REAR DECK AND TWO FRONT PORCHES. ITS LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, INTERSTATES AND SCHOOLS. THIS UNIT USUALLY RENTS FAST, SO MAKE SURE TO LOOK AT THIS ONE. THE HOA IS PAID BY THE OWNER, WHICH TAKES CARE-OF THE LAWN CARE AND TRASH. OWNER IS NOT PET SENSITIVE, SO NO PETS. UTILITIES ARE EXTRA. UNIT HAS A WASHER AND DRYER AND NEWER APPLIANCES. SO, HURRY.