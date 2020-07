Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1004 Pennsylvania Avenue - Beautiful - Brick Cape Cod with 1 car garage features 3 BR 1 BA, an unfinished basement and a fenced in back yard.

Fireplace in living room is not for tenant use however, it makes for a beautiful accent piece. Living room, dining room and bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors.

Home is heated with gas heat, forced hot air.



$1,295.00 a month + utilities.

1 small pet considered with approval.

Washer/Dryer hook up



(RLNE2525892)