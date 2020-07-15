/
studio apartments
22 Studio Apartments for rent in Glenn Dale, MD
1 Unit Available
10837 LANHAM SEVERN RD #8
10837 Lanham Severn Road, Glenn Dale, MD
Studio
$950
Awesome smaller commercial office space available immediately. The available space is part of a larger privately owned office space within the Glenn Dale Plaza Center.
1 Unit Available
14300 GALLANT FOX LN #225
14300 Gallant Fox Lane, Bowie, MD
Studio
$1,895
Large bull pen, plus 2 offices, reception area, bathroom, coffee counter. New windows. Corner of Rt 197 & Rt 450, behind McDonalds. Very convenient location. Easy for clients ,or customers to find. Owner pays ; taxes, condo fee and CAM fees.
$
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
30 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
538 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
5 Units Available
Charlestowne North
8150 Lakecrest Dr, Greenbelt, MD
Studio
$1,335
500 sqft
Studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes away from the Greenbelt Metro stop. UMD shuttle stop just outside. Gym, swimming pool and tennis court perfect for active lifestyles.
1 Unit Available
15823 ERWIN CT
15823 Erwin Court, Bowie, MD
Studio
$1,000
The landlord will tour you and/or your agent to the apartment after a confirmed showing on Showing Time or with the Listing agent.
$
27 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
6 Units Available
Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,015
396 sqft
From the beauty of its elegant design to the convenience of its many outstanding features, Fox Rest Apartments offers you the area's largest floor plans and a charming atmosphere for your most enjoyable living pleasure.
23 Units Available
Chillum
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,635
528 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
$
47 Units Available
Chillum
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,746
606 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
$
15 Units Available
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,606
564 sqft
The amenities offered at The Jamison are designed to simplify your life. Squeeze in a workout before getting down to business at a co-working nook. Meet friends on the rooftop terrace after getting your shopping done at Costco.
$
22 Units Available
North College Park
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,514
685 sqft
Enjoy living in a brand-new community in College Park. High-end finishes inside, while amenities include a resort-style pool, a pet spa and a zen garden. Adjacent to University of Maryland College Park.
$
53 Units Available
Chillum
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,664
656 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
1 Unit Available
East Riverdale
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
Studio
$1,035
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
15 Units Available
Chillum
Avondale Overlook
2400 Queens Chapel Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,305
425 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom apartments conveniently situated in a thriving neighborhood near West Hyattsville Metro Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens, walk-in closets and ceramic tile bathrooms. Private balconies available in select apartments.
Contact for Availability
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
540 sqft
Within walking distance to the University of Maryland. Off-campus apartment community featuring a recreation room, fitness center, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry facilities. Rent includes utilities, cable TV and high-speed internet. Fully furnished apartments available.
51 Units Available
Maryland City
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,517
532 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
3 Units Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,255
516 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.
1 Unit Available
Deanwood
4607 Hunt Pl Ne
4607 Hunt Place Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,500
4000 sqft
Land parcel for rent at 4607 Hunt Pl NE. Square 5150, Lot 0053. Almost 4,000 square feet of Land Area. Zone R-2. Can be rented for multiple different uses, so use your imagination! Use the automated scheduling link to view showing availability.
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
4510 HEATH STREET
4510 Heath Street, Coral Hills, MD
Studio
$800
600 sqft
Cozy studio for rent. Includes Murphy Bed, Kitchenette, and Private Full Bathroom.
1 Unit Available
530 JURGENSEN PLACE
530 Jurgensen Place, Summerfield, MD
Studio
$2,650
1600 sqft
Meticulously cared for end-unit townhome within walking distance of Morgan Blvd Metro Station. Three levels, 2 full and 2 half baths, this one is sure to wow! Main level hardwood flooring, deck, rear facing two-car garage, and gas cooking.
