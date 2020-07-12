Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

158 Apartments for rent in Glenmont, MD with parking

Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
40 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,226
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
13605 WINDY MEADOW LANE
13605 Windy Meadow Lane, Glenmont, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
2824 sqft
Exceptional home w/ hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/granite counters, huge island, SS Appliances, recessed lights, 2 car garage parking, fully finished basement with full bath, large bedrooms upstairs, master bathroom w/ separate soaking tub &

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
2613 BAINBRIDGE LANE
2613 Bainbridge Lane, Glenmont, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1978 sqft
Spacious house with eat in kitchen and living/dining room on the main level. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the upper level. Large family room with fire place, 4th bedroom, full bathroom and nice size laundry room on lower level.
Results within 1 mile of Glenmont
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
41 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,530
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
12 Units Available
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,341
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1124 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Bucknell Apartments
11500 Bucknell Drive, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,288
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,333
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
in Silver Spring, you've discovered your new place. This community is located on Bucknell Dr. in Silver Spring. Make sure you to check out the apartment floorplan options. The professional leasing team is ready for you to take a tour.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
12802 ATHERTON DRIVE
12802 Atherton Drive, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1514 sqft
A MUST SEE...Two Level Brick Detached S/F Home in QUIET, WELL-KEPT NEIGHBORHOOD! 3 Bed/2 Bath w/Hardwood Floors. The Fully Finished Lower Lvl is filled with Natural Light from its many Windows.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13101 Riviera Terrace
13101 Riviera Terrace, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
5166 sqft
Amazing Custom 4BR 3.5BA Home in Silver Spring Near ICC - This amazingly upgraded and customized home is unlike any other rental you will come across in Silver Spring.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
14116 BEECHVUE LANE
14116 Beechvue Lane, Aspen Hill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2228 sqft
**Spacious rooms and unusually large lot backing to wooded area on quiet tree lined street, 2 car garage, separate dining rm, updated table space kit with pass-through to family room and wood floors.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
11504 CLAIRMONT VIEW TER
11504 Clairmont View Way, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
IMPECCABLE bright, airy and open brick front townhouse in sought after CLAIRMONT VIEW COMMUNITY! Gorgeous kitchen w/ top of the line stainless steel appliances, gas burner, 42'' CHERRY cabinets and granite counter tops.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
12038 CLARIDGE RD
12038 Claridge Road, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
RENTAL SPECIAL - 1st Month's Rent FREE!!! This beautiful property has been completely updated and ready to go for the pickiest tenant. New appliances, new cabinetry, new countertops, new backsplash, new floors, etc. You will NOT be disappointed.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3356 HEWITT AVENUE
3356 Hewitt Avenue, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Specious 2 bedroom one bath on second floor, newly updated including kitchen with new granite counters , new cabinets and new gas stove, new carpet, new paint , recent heat Pump and nice balcony. Most convenient location, near Shopping, Bus stop.
Results within 5 miles of Glenmont
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
54 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,700
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
21 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,544
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,737
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
East Rockville
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1057 sqft
Fitness center, rec room and lobby have artistic decorations. Units have open floor plans and large closets. In-unit laundry, patios and balconies offer privacy within an enjoyable community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1206 sqft
Rated as Somewhat Walkable with Good Transit by WalkScore. Community lounge areas, pool, shuffleboard and dog park. High-end features including in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
East Rockville
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1270 sqft
An outdoor pool and well-equipped gym make it easy to stay healthy. Various floor plans with private patios and balconies. In-unit laundry. Quiet forest setting.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
23 Units Available
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,575
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,818
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1164 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the White Flint Metro stop. Community amenities include pool, yoga, concierge and bike storage. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Woodside Park
Cole Spring Plaza Apartments
1001 Spring St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,424
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes surrounded by shops, restaurants and parks and close to the Silver Spring Metro Station. Each unit features walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
17 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,733
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1224 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
114 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,540
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED. VISIT OUR WESBITE OR CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Thayer & Spring is an amenity-rich community, which offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
40 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,373
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1040 sqft
Units feature heat and A/C, hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Community has state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry facility. Excellent location close to downtown Silver Spring.
City Guide for Glenmont, MD

"Don't wanna wonder what it's all about / I'm just workin' for a livin' singin' with my friends / As I cast my dreams to the wind / Maryland, I'm comin' home / Never worry about what I did wrong" - Maryland by Vonda Shepard

Just 13 miles north of Capitol Hill, Glenmont offers its residents the ability to work near the place where laws are made and keep an eye on politicians. Yet, Glenmont still allows residents to retreat to a quiet suburban life at the end of the day. Defense Secretary Robert Gates described Washington D.C. as, "a place where so many people are lost in thought because it is such unfamiliar territory." While that may be true of Congress, fortunately, the physical avenues of Glenmont are welcoming and easy to navigate. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Glenmont, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glenmont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

