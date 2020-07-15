342 Apartments for rent in Glenmont, MD with garages
"Don't wanna wonder what it's all about / I'm just workin' for a livin' singin' with my friends / As I cast my dreams to the wind / Maryland, I'm comin' home / Never worry about what I did wrong" - Maryland by Vonda Shepard
Just 13 miles north of Capitol Hill, Glenmont offers its residents the ability to work near the place where laws are made and keep an eye on politicians. Yet, Glenmont still allows residents to retreat to a quiet suburban life at the end of the day. Defense Secretary Robert Gates described Washington D.C. as, "a place where so many people are lost in thought because it is such unfamiliar territory." While that may be true of Congress, fortunately, the physical avenues of Glenmont are welcoming and easy to navigate. See more
Glenmont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.