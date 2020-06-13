Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

134 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gambrills, MD

Finding an apartment in Gambrills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Odenton
20 Units Available
Beacon at Waugh Chapel
1433 S Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from Robert Crain Highway and a short distance from I-97. Luxury apartments with cable, balcony or patio and hardwood flooring throughout. Community facilities include a clubhouse, a business center and beautiful gardens.
Results within 1 mile of Gambrills
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
$
South Gate
7 Units Available
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Odenton
20 Units Available
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1080 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
South Gate
8 Units Available
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1027 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
South Gate
10 Units Available
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1113 sqft
Near local shopping, dining, schools, and I-97. Apartments feature kitchens with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, and BBQ/picnic area.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Odenton
33 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Odenton
14 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,647
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
South Gate
Contact for Availability
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,072
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1330 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
478 west ct
478 West Court, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Updated Unit off I-97&MD100/Close to Fort Meade - Property Id: 278500 Spacious 4bedroom with a full finish basement. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Ready to move in on JUNE 1st . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1309 Quarterpath Lane
1309 Quarterpath Ln, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Single Family Home - Great Location, minutes to Fort MEade, DOD, DSA, NSA , Arundel Mills, BWI, and routes 32, 100, & 97, Approximately 3000 sq ft of living space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
600 HARPERS MILL ROAD
600 Harpers Mill Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Time to sit back and relax, you have found your perfect new home in Millersville, Maryland! We are just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore which allows us to be in the heart of just about everything.
Results within 5 miles of Gambrills
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:06pm
15 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
South Gate
26 Units Available
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,555
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1484 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
$
13 Units Available
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1018 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:00pm
$
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
950 sqft
Recently renovated units with air conditioning and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community. Restaurants within walking distance. Easy access to I-97; a great option for commuters to Baltimore or Annapolis.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,676
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Gate
7 Units Available
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
29 Units Available
The Villas at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Circle, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,615
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1415 sqft
Picture this tranquil 25-acre gated-community landscaped with manicured greenery, mature trees and meandering pathways. These neo-traditional architecturally-designed Villa apartments have personal attached garages rich in ambiance.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Ferndale
9 Units Available
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1054 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
27 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
16 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,508
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gambrills, MD

Finding an apartment in Gambrills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

