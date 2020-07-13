/
pet friendly apartments
400 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ferndale, MD
1 Unit Available
Ferndale
32 ARCHWOOD AVENUE
32 Archwood Avenue, Ferndale, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1756 sqft
Lovely home in great location! Kitchen with breakfast bar and eat-in space. Master Bedroom with large bath, separate shower & soaking tub, and walk-in closet. Four total bedrooms on upper level. Walk -out basement. Fenced Back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Ferndale
8 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
6 Units Available
Pumphrey
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
16 Units Available
Brooklyn Park
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,417
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,977
1211 sqft
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
23 A Street SW
23 A Street Southwest, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Brand New Construction Town c 000jvvjppHome for rent - Nestled in on a quaint and quiet street,these gorgeous new townhomes offer style and affordability. 3 finished levels, front and rear entrances, private parking, 3 bedrooms 3.
1 Unit Available
Glen Burnie
203 BALTIMORE AVENUE SW
203 Baltimore Avenue Southwest, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
Beautiful Rancher in Glen Burnie featuring a large fenced yard and finished basement! Home features hardwood floors on the main level, bay window in the living room and large front porch.
Results within 5 miles of Ferndale
15 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
7 Units Available
South Gate
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
6 Units Available
South Gate
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
30 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,750
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
21 Units Available
Locust Point
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,439
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
7 Units Available
South Gate
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
8 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
22 Units Available
SBIC - West Federal Hill
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,579
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
6 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,132
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
9 Units Available
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
910 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
22 Units Available
Linthicum
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
Studio
$1,378
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,481
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1211 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
30 Units Available
Locust Point
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,463
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
30 Units Available
Riverside
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,610
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
961 sqft
City living on McHenry Row, close to Harris Teeter and Riverside Park. Units have upscale interior finishes, expansive windows and great views of the Baltimore skyline.
29 Units Available
The Villas at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Circle, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,675
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1415 sqft
Picture this tranquil 25-acre gated-community landscaped with manicured greenery, mature trees and meandering pathways. These neo-traditional architecturally-designed Villa apartments have personal attached garages rich in ambiance.
33 Units Available
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,498
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,569
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1150 sqft
Brand new luxury mid-rise apartments in Baltimore. A resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. The pet-friendly apartments feature wood-like flooring, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Minutes to the Inner Harbor and M&T Bank Stadium.
11 Units Available
South Gate
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,486
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1113 sqft
Near local shopping, dining, schools, and I-97. Apartments feature kitchens with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, and BBQ/picnic area.
8 Units Available
Riverside
101 Wells
103 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,360
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1600 sqft
Historic building with recently renovated units that feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool table, golf room, basketball court, clubhouse and gym. Cat and dog friendly.
27 Units Available
SBIC - West Federal Hill
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
