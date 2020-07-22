124 Apartments for rent in Fairland, MD with move-in specials
Funnily enough, comedians Lewis Black and Dave Chapelle call this area of Maryland home. Must have something secretly charming, huh?
What? You've never heard of Fairland, Maryland? That could be because this is an unincorporated area that is part of Montgomery County. It has all of the charm that you would expect from this area of New England. This area is actually a neighborhood of Silver Spring, a city that you likely have heard of that is a major business hub and very close to Washington DC. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Fairland apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Fairland apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.