/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:32 PM
29 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elkton, MD
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 12:26 PM
10 Units Available
Stonegate at Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1356 sqft
Relax on the sundeck of your sparkling resort pool. Take a morning stroll and enjoy the view of the tranquil pond. Toss a ball with your fur family member at AION Wag, our onsite Dog Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
4 Units Available
Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1308 sqft
Community features landscaping, pool, and picnic area. Units include fully equipped kitchens, balconies, and cable access. Great location close to the University of Delaware and I-95.
Results within 5 miles of Elkton
1 of 33
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Oaklands
217 Cheltenham Road
217 Cheltenham Road, Newark, DE
West Newark - Oaklands - Beautiful 2 story home on quiet street. This home has a 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub, double sinks & glass shower stall.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
903 WESTERLY CT
903 Westerly Court, New Castle County, DE
Showings to start on Feb. 3, 2020 Stunning & spacious estate style home is located on .89 acre lot on cul-de-sac street in a well sought after community. The most distinguished renters will fall in love with this 4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car gar. home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
210 Mia Dr.
210 Mia Dr, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2550 sqft
210 Mia Dr. Available 10/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bd, 3.5 Bath in Newark, De - AVAILABLE 10/1. Experience this combination of luxury and flexibility... This end unit town home features 2550 sq. ft. of living space with 5,650 sq ft land.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
49 CHURCH STREET
49 Church Street, Newark, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Nice ranch home on a short dead end street right on the University of Delaware campus. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, unfinished basement, rear porch and front open porch. Off-street parking for 3 cars.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Thompson Cir
8 Thompson Circle, Newark, DE
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD 4 bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex with all major appliances. Washer, Dryer and dishwasher. 2 Off Street parking & 2 On Street, near a park, shopping, grocery and restaurants.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
21 E Cleveland Ave
21 East Cleveland Avenue, Newark, DE
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 SCHOOL YEAR newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD PERFECT location, 4 bedroom house with 2nd floor balcony overlooking Cleveland Ave. great for people watching.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Abbotsford
207 KINROSS DR
207 Kinross Drive, Newark, DE
Incredible rental in Abbotsford. The split level home has been updated with new flooring in the lower level and updated 1/2 bath. The home is conveniently located near Newark, I-95 and other major highways.
1 of 1
Last updated June 1 at 09:40 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Annabelle Street
24 Annabelle Street, Newark, DE
24 Annabelle Street, Newark, DE 19711 - Recently renovated 4 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex in convenient location to the University of Delaware and Main Street Newark.
Results within 10 miles of Elkton
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 12:16 PM
14 Units Available
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd, Newark, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1071 sqft
Stylish apartment homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Dens and garages optional. Located next to Hunters Crossing Shopping Center with grocery and dining. Short drive from I-75 and the Regional Airport.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
21 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated May 19 at 12:25 PM
20 Units Available
Brookside Park
Coopers Place
152 Chestnut Crossing Dr, Newark, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1125 sqft
Community features swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Units offer central A/C, oversized closets and intercom access entry. Located close to several supermarkets and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
7 Units Available
Chesapeake Ridge
101 Chesapeake Ridge Ln, North East, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1449 sqft
This green community features one-, two- and three-bedroom recently renovated apartments equipped with furniture and fireplaces. It's a green community with an onsite pool, gym and clubhouse. Seconds from John F Kennedy Memorial Highway.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
519 WHEELMEN STREET
519 Wheelmen Street, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1750 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the Town of Whitehall in Middletown Delaware. This is a new community that has many walkable features. Living Room , dining Room, Kitchen , Laundry room and half bath on main floor.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
132 HESS MILL ROAD
132 Hess Mill Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2288 sqft
Charming country colonial on 1 acre with attached 2 car garage. Lovely hardwood floorsthroughout main level,Huge family/great room with fireplace ready for your wood stove, diningarea, and enough room for an in home office.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
33 Chilmark Ct
33 Chilmark Court, Bear, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1375 sqft
Beauty in Bear DE - Property Id: 132830 Welcome home. This well maintained and beautifully remodeled home features stainless steel appliances hardwood floors and updated main and master bathrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
119 FORSYTHIA DRIVE
119 Forsythia Drive, New Castle County, DE
Great home available in Meadowood! Red Clay School District! You enter this home on the lowest level which features a family room with fireplace, one bedroom, and the powder room.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
505 CORIANDER CT
505 Coriander Court, New Castle County, DE
Located in the tucked-away and popular community of Calvarese Farms, facing east, this one of a kind home offers many of the features demanded by today's buyer for a modern and tranquil living.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
102 Edward Lee Ct
102 Edward Lee Court, Brookside, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath End-unit townhouse. This home is perfectly located just crawling distance from Barclays, and 5 mins from Bank of America, I-95 and Christiana Hosp.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Becks Woods
116 LAKE ARROWHEAD CIRCLE
116 Lake Arrowhead Circle, Bear, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1275 sqft
Welcome to 116 Lake Arrowhead Circle in Becks Wood! This home is available on August 1, 2020.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Gender Woods
8 Burkwood Drive
8 Burkwood Drive, Brookside, DE
Call or Text 302-275-7838 Available For Rent****Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.1Bath, large Colonial is located on a wooded and private lot and just steps from the community recreation area.
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1679 W. Matisse Drive
1679 West Matisse Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Carriage Home in Middletown - Property Id: 280379 Upgraded carriage/townhome in very desirable North Bayberry.
1 of 18
Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
32 STEPHANIE DRIVE
32 Stephanie Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Charming townhome located in the Christiana school district. The well-lit first level of the home consists of spacious living~and dining rooms with hardwood floors, as well as the kitchen featuring plenty of cabinet space and tile flooring.
Similar Pages
Elkton Apartments with GymsElkton Apartments with ParkingElkton Apartments with PoolsElkton Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAEssex, MDWilmington, DELancaster, PANorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PABel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDKing of Prussia, PAMiddle River, MDDover, DE
Edgewood, MDPhoenixville, PAAberdeen, MDChester, PAGlassboro, NJPottstown, PANarberth, PABridgeton, NJExton, PABroomall, PABryn Mawr, PAClaymont, DE