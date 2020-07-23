11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Elkton, MD

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
5 Units Available
Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
968 sqft
Community features landscaping, pool, and picnic area. Units include fully equipped kitchens, balconies, and cable access. Great location close to the University of Delaware and I-95.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
6 Units Available
Stonegate at Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1011 sqft
Relax on the sundeck of your sparkling resort pool. Take a morning stroll and enjoy the view of the tranquil pond. Toss a ball with your fur family member at AION Wag, our onsite Dog Park.
Results within 5 miles of Elkton
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
$
15 Units Available
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1005 sqft
Modern designs with spacious floor plans, open living spaces, and private outdoor areas. One and two bedroom apartments. Complex is centrally located and just minutes from the University of Delaware.
Results within 10 miles of Elkton
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
7 Units Available
Chesapeake Ridge
101 Chesapeake Ridge Ln, North East, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1130 sqft
This green community features one-, two- and three-bedroom recently renovated apartments equipped with furniture and fireplaces. It's a green community with an onsite pool, gym and clubhouse. Seconds from John F Kennedy Memorial Highway.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
8 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
29 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
16 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1155 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln, Bear, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
975 sqft
School Bell Apartments defines apartment living at its best! With a variety of added amenities, superior customer service, an amazing location, and conveniently designed floor plans, our award winning community will elevate your standards for
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 07:10 PM
7 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1102 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
4838 W BRIGANTINE COURT
4838 West Brigantine Court, Pike Creek Valley, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1025 sqft
Back on the market and available for lease! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms. Two stories with private balcony and a community pool. Welcome to the community of Mermaid Run. This condo is conveniently located in the Pike Creek section of NCC DE.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
23 E NEWTOWN PL
23 Newtown Place East, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Spacious two bedroom two and a half bath townhome in Barrett~s Run with a finished basement. This home is conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping, and access to 95. Enter the home to a large living space, great for entertaining.
City Guide for Elkton, MD

Elkton, MD: Once known as "The Elopement Capital of the East Coast."

Elkton, MD, a commuter-friendly town located in a convenient spot, is easy to fall in love with -- and move to on a whim. The community mixes suburban conveniences and rural areas, with the bay right at its doorstep. There's plenty to do, and plenty of housing opportunities are opening up as the area grows, so ready your moving boxes! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Elkton, MD

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Elkton offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Elkton offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Elkton. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

