2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:13 PM
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elkton, MD
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
7 Units Available
Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
968 sqft
Community features landscaping, pool, and picnic area. Units include fully equipped kitchens, balconies, and cable access. Great location close to the University of Delaware and I-95.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
13 Units Available
Stonegate at Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1011 sqft
Relax on the sundeck of your sparkling resort pool. Take a morning stroll and enjoy the view of the tranquil pond. Toss a ball with your fur family member at AION Wag, our onsite Dog Park.
Results within 5 miles of Elkton
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
7 Units Available
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1005 sqft
Modern designs with spacious floor plans, open living spaces, and private outdoor areas. One and two bedroom apartments. Complex is centrally located and just minutes from the University of Delaware.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
$
147 Units Available
Lehigh Flats
650 Lehigh Road, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
997 sqft
Love coming home to Lehigh Flats! Celebrate where you live by choosing a location that offers convenience to shops, entertainment and employment.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
35 Units Available
Thorn Flats
91 Thorn Lane, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
984 sqft
A life of ease awaits at Thorn Flats Are you looking for luxury apartments in Newark, DE? Thorn Flats offers studios, one and two bedroom apartments with an ideal location and a high-end amenity package.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated May 19 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Buckingham Place Townhomes
25 B Windsor Cir, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
978 sqft
Excellent location, close to I-95. Community offers resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and beautifully landscaped grounds. Units include washer and dryer, dishwasher and private entrances.
Results within 10 miles of Elkton
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
7 Units Available
Chesapeake Ridge
101 Chesapeake Ridge Ln, North East, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1130 sqft
This green community features one-, two- and three-bedroom recently renovated apartments equipped with furniture and fireplaces. It's a green community with an onsite pool, gym and clubhouse. Seconds from John F Kennedy Memorial Highway.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
9 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$886
936 sqft
Stylish apartment homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Dens and garages optional. Located next to Hunters Crossing Shopping Center with grocery and dining. Short drive from I-75 and the Regional Airport.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated March 2 at 02:21pm
$
2 Units Available
Foxwood
15 Fox Hall, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
910 sqft
Landscaped grounds feature a picnic area, a pool and laundry. Inside, the apartments have separate dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Just off I-95, the community is minutes from University of Delaware and Christiana Medical Center.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
29 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
Brookside Park
20 Units Available
Coopers Place
152 Chestnut Crossing Dr, Newark, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
919 sqft
Community features swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Units offer central A/C, oversized closets and intercom access entry. Located close to several supermarkets and restaurants.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
71 SHADY BEACH ROAD W
71 West Shady Beach Road, Cecil County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
600 sqft
Great water view apartment for rent. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large living room, dining area and kitchen. Washer and Dryer included. Some furniture included, but it can be removed. The best feature is the sun room facing the water.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
118 S MAIN ST
118 South Main Street, North East, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
Renovated 2/1 second floor apartment. Stainless appliances, Located in the quaint town of North East. Rent includes base water, sewer, and trash removal and one off street parking space.
