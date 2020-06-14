Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 11:02 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Elkton, MD with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Elkton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
13 Units Available
Stonegate at Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,119
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax on the sundeck of your sparkling resort pool. Take a morning stroll and enjoy the view of the tranquil pond. Toss a ball with your fur family member at AION Wag, our onsite Dog Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
6 Units Available
Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,171
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features landscaping, pool, and picnic area. Units include fully equipped kitchens, balconies, and cable access. Great location close to the University of Delaware and I-95.
Results within 5 miles of Elkton
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
$
7 Units Available
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,420
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1005 sqft
Modern designs with spacious floor plans, open living spaces, and private outdoor areas. One and two bedroom apartments. Complex is centrally located and just minutes from the University of Delaware.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
35 Units Available
Thorn Flats
91 Thorn Lane, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,189
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
984 sqft
A life of ease awaits at Thorn Flats Are you looking for luxury apartments in Newark, DE? Thorn Flats offers studios, one and two bedroom apartments with an ideal location and a high-end amenity package.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
$
147 Units Available
Lehigh Flats
650 Lehigh Road, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,074
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
997 sqft
Love coming home to Lehigh Flats! Celebrate where you live by choosing a location that offers convenience to shops, entertainment and employment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated May 19 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Buckingham Place Townhomes
25 B Windsor Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,244
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to I-95. Community offers resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and beautifully landscaped grounds. Units include washer and dryer, dishwasher and private entrances.
Results within 10 miles of Elkton
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,231
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
9 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$879
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
12 Units Available
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$991
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$941
936 sqft
Stylish apartment homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Dens and garages optional. Located next to Hunters Crossing Shopping Center with grocery and dining. Short drive from I-75 and the Regional Airport.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
6 Units Available
Chesapeake Ridge
101 Chesapeake Ridge Ln, North East, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,130
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1449 sqft
This green community features one-, two- and three-bedroom recently renovated apartments equipped with furniture and fireplaces. It's a green community with an onsite pool, gym and clubhouse. Seconds from John F Kennedy Memorial Highway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 11 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,305
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,205
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
School Bell Apartments defines apartment living at its best! With a variety of added amenities, superior customer service, an amazing location, and conveniently designed floor plans, our award winning community will elevate your standards for
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
26 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated March 2 at 02:21pm
$
2 Units Available
Foxwood
15 Fox Hall, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,103
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
910 sqft
Landscaped grounds feature a picnic area, a pool and laundry. Inside, the apartments have separate dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Just off I-95, the community is minutes from University of Delaware and Christiana Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
Brookside Park
20 Units Available
Coopers Place
152 Chestnut Crossing Dr, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$869
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
919 sqft
Community features swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Units offer central A/C, oversized closets and intercom access entry. Located close to several supermarkets and restaurants.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Meridian Crossing
1 Unit Available
34 GRISSOM DRIVE
34 Grissom Drive, Bear, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2800 sqft
This exquisite three bedroom, two & a half bath home in the highly coveted Meridian Crossing is absolutely flawless.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
158 HOPEWELL DR
158 Hopewell Drive, Cecil County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
WOOF WOOF---Pets Welcome in this Incredible Bargain Priced 5 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath Home. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite and Jumbo Island. Walk-In Pantry, Mud Room, Upper Level Laundry, Hall Work Space & More! Great Family Room with Gas Fireplace.
City Guide for Elkton, MD

Elkton, MD: Once known as "The Elopement Capital of the East Coast."

Elkton, MD, a commuter-friendly town located in a convenient spot, is easy to fall in love with -- and move to on a whim. The community mixes suburban conveniences and rural areas, with the bay right at its doorstep. There's plenty to do, and plenty of housing opportunities are opening up as the area grows, so ready your moving boxes! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Elkton, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Elkton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

