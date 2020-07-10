/
apartments with washer dryer
27 Apartments for rent in Elkton, MD with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
4 Units Available
Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1308 sqft
Community features landscaping, pool, and picnic area. Units include fully equipped kitchens, balconies, and cable access. Great location close to the University of Delaware and I-95.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
11 Units Available
Stonegate at Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,192
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1356 sqft
Relax on the sundeck of your sparkling resort pool. Take a morning stroll and enjoy the view of the tranquil pond. Toss a ball with your fur family member at AION Wag, our onsite Dog Park.
Results within 5 miles of Elkton
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
114 Units Available
Lehigh Flats
650 Lehigh Road, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,074
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
997 sqft
Love coming home to Lehigh Flats! Celebrate where you live by choosing a location that offers convenience to shops, entertainment and employment.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
$
10 Units Available
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,270
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1005 sqft
Modern designs with spacious floor plans, open living spaces, and private outdoor areas. One and two bedroom apartments. Complex is centrally located and just minutes from the University of Delaware.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
21 Units Available
Thorn Flats
91 Thorn Lane, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,189
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
984 sqft
A life of ease awaits at Thorn Flats Are you looking for luxury apartments in Newark, DE? Thorn Flats offers studios, one and two bedroom apartments with an ideal location and a high-end amenity package.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated May 19 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Buckingham Place Townhomes
25 B Windsor Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,244
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to I-95. Community offers resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and beautifully landscaped grounds. Units include washer and dryer, dishwasher and private entrances.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
49 CHURCH STREET
49 Church Street, Newark, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Nice ranch home on a short dead end street right on the University of Delaware campus. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, unfinished basement, rear porch and front open porch. Off-street parking for 3 cars.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
8 Thompson Cir
8 Thompson Circle, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD 4 bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex with all major appliances. Washer, Dryer and dishwasher. 2 Off Street parking & 2 On Street, near a park, shopping, grocery and restaurants.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
21 E Cleveland Ave
21 East Cleveland Avenue, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 SCHOOL YEAR newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD PERFECT location, 4 bedroom house with 2nd floor balcony overlooking Cleveland Ave. great for people watching.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Abbotsford
207 KINROSS DR
207 Kinross Drive, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Incredible rental in Abbotsford. The split level home has been updated with new flooring in the lower level and updated 1/2 bath. The home is conveniently located near Newark, I-95 and other major highways.
Results within 10 miles of Elkton
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
36 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,260
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
6 Units Available
Chesapeake Ridge
101 Chesapeake Ridge Ln, North East, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,239
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1449 sqft
This green community features one-, two- and three-bedroom recently renovated apartments equipped with furniture and fireplaces. It's a green community with an onsite pool, gym and clubhouse. Seconds from John F Kennedy Memorial Highway.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
12 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$954
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
School Bell Apartments defines apartment living at its best! With a variety of added amenities, superior customer service, an amazing location, and conveniently designed floor plans, our award winning community will elevate your standards for
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
22 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,305
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated March 2 at 02:21pm
2 Units Available
Foxwood
15 Fox Hall, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,103
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
910 sqft
Landscaped grounds feature a picnic area, a pool and laundry. Inside, the apartments have separate dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Just off I-95, the community is minutes from University of Delaware and Christiana Medical Center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Brookside Park
Coopers Place
152 Chestnut Crossing Dr, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$869
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
919 sqft
Community features swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Units offer central A/C, oversized closets and intercom access entry. Located close to several supermarkets and restaurants.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
132 HESS MILL ROAD
132 Hess Mill Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2288 sqft
Charming country colonial on 1 acre with attached 2 car garage. Lovely hardwood floorsthroughout main level,Huge family/great room with fireplace ready for your wood stove, diningarea, and enough room for an in home office.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
33 Chilmark Ct
33 Chilmark Court, Bear, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1375 sqft
Beauty in Bear DE - Property Id: 132830 Welcome home. This well maintained and beautifully remodeled home features stainless steel appliances hardwood floors and updated main and master bathrooms.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
102 Edward Lee Ct
102 Edward Lee Court, Brookside, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath End-unit townhouse. This home is perfectly located just crawling distance from Barclays, and 5 mins from Bank of America, I-95 and Christiana Hosp.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
654 CLAIBORNE ROAD
654 Claiborne Road, Cecil County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2152 sqft
Amazing Rental in Charlestown Crossing! Home offers 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with main floor master and laundry. Lots of natural light and open floor plan. Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
71 SHADY BEACH ROAD W
71 West Shady Beach Road, Cecil County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
600 sqft
Great water view apartment for rent. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large living room, dining area and kitchen. Washer and Dryer included. Some furniture included, but it can be removed. The best feature is the sun room facing the water.
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1679 W. Matisse Drive
1679 West Matisse Drive, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Carriage Home in Middletown - Property Id: 280379 Upgraded carriage/townhome in very desirable North Bayberry.
