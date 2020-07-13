/
apartments with pool
36 Apartments for rent in Cape St. Claire, MD with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Cape St. Claire
1019 ST CHARLES DRIVE
1019 Saint Charles Drive, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1782 sqft
Three Bedroom, Two Full Bath Rancher in water-privileged Cape St. Claire for Lease. Quiet street, walk to 3 different beaches or the Community Pool. Master Bedroom with Master Bath. Huge Kitchen with commercial style Refrigerator and Freezer.
Results within 1 mile of Cape St. Claire
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
524 BAY HILLS DR
524 Bay Hills Drive, Arnold, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Immaculate split-foyer in prime Bay Hills location.Upgraded kitchen w/ custom cabinetry/granite open to sun-filled DR/LR.Patio w/ lush/prof landscaping. Master BR suite offers multiple closets/upgraded bath.
Results within 5 miles of Cape St. Claire
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
4 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
503 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY WAY
503 Captain John Brice Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
SHORT TERM, Beautifully, FURNISHED, townhouse AVAILABLE**** August 1st thru November 30th, 2020*** located in Tidewater Colony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
501 MATHIAS HAMMOND WAY
501 Mathias Hammond Way, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1310 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath penthouse condo with great location in Annapolis. Wonderful views of wooded area, not parking lot. Fireplace, bookcase and slider to balcony in living room. Kitchen with white cabinets and bay window overlooking wooded area.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
649 Saltzman Road
649 Saltzman Road, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1320 sqft
Clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex, unfinished basement in Severna Park. Large fenced yard with a deck . Available June 20. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2020 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY
2020 Governor Thomas Bladen Way, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Serene, beautiful, contemporary look/feel in secure neighborhood; 3bd/2ba condo; large, bright kitchen w/bay window to woods; tile floors, large Mstr bdrm w/soaking tub & double vanity, bottom floor unit w/French doors & screen to patio courtyard;
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
312 SEVERN AVENUE
312 Severn Avenue, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1234 sqft
STUNNING VIEWS OF SPA CREEK, EGO ALLEY AND ALL OF THE ANNAPOLIS LANDMARKS FROM YOUR PENTHOUSE! FRESHLY PAINTED AND FRESHENED UP, THIS LIGHT FILLED UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS DOORS AND WINDOWS, A PRIVATE BALCONY, WOOD BURNING
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
531 BROADWATER RD
531 Broadwater Road, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Spectacular, unobstructed views across the Magothy River to Dobbins Island & Gibson Island, this Dream House is for people who love Bay Life! Relax next to the beautiful WATERSIDE POOL with plenty of sun or under the cool shade of tall trees on this
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY
2013 Governor Thomas Bladen Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well designed 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo with rear entrance into condo with no steps. Also front security entrance. Living room with fireplace and laminate flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Cape St. Claire
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
22 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,646
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
987 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
8 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,456
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
17 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,626
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,205
1521 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,559
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,471
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Last updated July 10 at 08:30pm
21 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,538
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Hillsmere Shores
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1352 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
309 BLUE BAY RD
309 Blue Bay Road, Queen Anne's County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
6550 sqft
Panoramic views of Chesapeake Bay & Bridge on 2.75 Kent Island acres. 180' of waterfront, 100' pier w/ lg deck & private tidal beach. Natural sunlight flows through this 4BR/4.
