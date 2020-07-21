6642 Jefferson Blvd. D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Unit D Available 09/01/20 Amazing view in Braddock Heights - Property Id: 322113



Wake up to an amazing view in this renovated 2.5 BR apartment, on top of the hill, minutes from shopping and commuters routes with views second to none.



Private parking. Private Deck. Large back yard, storage. Renovated kitchen, new carpet, new floors, new paint and more. minutes away from the swimming pool.



Start your day with the best view in town. Long terms leases available.



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6642-jefferson-blvd.-frederick-md-unit-d/322113

