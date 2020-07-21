All apartments in Braddock Heights
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

6642 Jefferson Blvd. D

6642 Jefferson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6642 Jefferson Boulevard, Braddock Heights, MD 21703

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit D Available 09/01/20 Amazing view in Braddock Heights - Property Id: 322113

Wake up to an amazing view in this renovated 2.5 BR apartment, on top of the hill, minutes from shopping and commuters routes with views second to none.

Private parking. Private Deck. Large back yard, storage. Renovated kitchen, new carpet, new floors, new paint and more. minutes away from the swimming pool.

Start your day with the best view in town. Long terms leases available.

Long terms leases available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6642-jefferson-blvd.-frederick-md-unit-d/322113
Property Id 322113

(RLNE5959125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6642 Jefferson Blvd. D have any available units?
6642 Jefferson Blvd. D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Braddock Heights, MD.
What amenities does 6642 Jefferson Blvd. D have?
Some of 6642 Jefferson Blvd. D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6642 Jefferson Blvd. D currently offering any rent specials?
6642 Jefferson Blvd. D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6642 Jefferson Blvd. D pet-friendly?
Yes, 6642 Jefferson Blvd. D is pet friendly.
Does 6642 Jefferson Blvd. D offer parking?
Yes, 6642 Jefferson Blvd. D offers parking.
Does 6642 Jefferson Blvd. D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6642 Jefferson Blvd. D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6642 Jefferson Blvd. D have a pool?
Yes, 6642 Jefferson Blvd. D has a pool.
Does 6642 Jefferson Blvd. D have accessible units?
No, 6642 Jefferson Blvd. D does not have accessible units.
Does 6642 Jefferson Blvd. D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6642 Jefferson Blvd. D has units with dishwashers.
Does 6642 Jefferson Blvd. D have units with air conditioning?
No, 6642 Jefferson Blvd. D does not have units with air conditioning.
