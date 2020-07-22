74 Apartments for rent in Bowleys Quarters, MD with washer-dryers
1 of 57
1 of 43
1 of 23
1 of 9
1 of 25
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 30
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 20
Bowleys Quarters was once a game preserve popular among presidents like Grover Cleveland and Benjamin Harrison who came to hunt geese, pheasants, and ducks.
With a population of 6,755 people, Bowleys Quarters, a community in Middle River, Maryland, has taken on a decidedly resort-feel. It's probably not surprising then to learn that sport greats, like Babe Ruth, used to vacation in the area or that today its waterfront homes demand top dollar. Prior to World War II, Bowleys Quarters was made up mostly of summer cottages occupied by Washingtonians and inland Maryland residents seeking a refuge from the oppressive southern summer heat. Due to it being a vacation destination, there were few year round residents at the time. Then, in the post-war years, the town's population swelled thanks to companies like Bethlehem Steel and Lockheed Martin which drew thousands of employees to the area. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bowleys Quarters offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Bowleys Quarters. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bowleys Quarters can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.