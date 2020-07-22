74 Apartments for rent in Bowleys Quarters, MD with washer-dryers

Apartment List
1 of 57

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Bowleys Quarters
16 Spinnaker Reef Ct
16 Spinnaker Reef Court, Bowleys Quarters, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2068 sqft
16 Spinnaker Reef Ct Available 07/24/20 Exceptional Three-Bedroom Middle River Home ~ Attached Garage & Huge Deck! - Exception 3-bedroom Middle River Home boasts thoughtful updates, fresh paint, wood flooring, and plush carpeting throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Bowleys Quarters
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
28 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,299
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
9 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,022
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
19 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
25 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
7 Units Available
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,241
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:46 PM
4 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
14 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,289
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,079
1896 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,105
1960 sqft
We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
3 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1728 sqft
...Where comfortable and affordable 3 level living is possible. Our three bedroom townhomes for rent in Essex, MD, are designed for your peace of mind and your retreat from the city and the routines.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
13 Mile Lane 13 Mile Lane
13 Thirteen Mile Lane, Baltimore County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Quiet place to live. 1 bathroom, 1 kitchen, 1 living room, 1 dining room. Need more information call 4435932483 More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/white-marsh-md?lid=13066374 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5559402)

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2106 Redthorn Road
2106 Redthorn Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
2106 Redthorn Road Available 08/21/20 Updated 3 Bedroom ~ Hawthorne/Middle River - Updated 3 bedroom townhome in the Hawthorne area of Middle River boasts hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Opie Road
11 Opie Road, Baltimore County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1782 sqft
This quiet home at the end of a no thruway street is nestled in and faces the woods for added privacy. Enjoy your morning coffee or sunset dinners on a private deck.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
5111 CLIFFORD ROAD
5111 Clifford Road, White Marsh, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
820 sqft
Beautiful single home with 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. House has refrigerator, building in Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Dining Table Sets, Sofa, Brand New Carpet, and Laminate Floor. House has three parking spaces, and a backyard deck.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
2025 Tred Avon Rd
2025 Tred Avon Road, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
768 sqft
2025 Tred Avon Rd Available 04/10/20 Sunny 3 Bedroom SFH in Essex! - Sunny 3 bedroom single family home just minutes from Riverwatch and local favorite The Crazy Tuna in Essex! Updated interior offers wood flooring and neutral paint throughout a

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
178 E KINGSTON PARK LANE
178 East Kingston Park Lane, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1012 sqft
" Boater's Dreams do come True!"This Waterfront Home has 2 Bedrooms with 1 Full Bath. Large eat -in Kitchen with full size stacked Washer and Dryer. Large Living room with Hardwood floors. Attic access in Front Bedroom for extra storage.

1 of 16

Last updated April 12 at 07:33 PM
1 Unit Available
554 Beck Avenue
554 Beck Avenue, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
520 sqft
Please click here to apply This cute home is all you need. Surrounded by mature landscaping for added privacy. Private driveway. Brand new flooring through out with ceiling fan for additional comfort. Newly installed washer and dryer.

1 of 21

Last updated October 8 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
949 Middlesex Road
949 Middlesex Road, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Great Condition!! Townhome for rent in Essex!! - Up for rent we have a town home in Essex with some great recent updates! Here are the features that are included: 1.) 2 Bedrooms 2.) 1.5 Bathrooms 3.) recently painted a nice neutral color 4.
Results within 10 miles of Bowleys Quarters
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,155
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:24 PM
9 Units Available
Medford
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
936 sqft
Along with a great location, Boston Crossing offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that feature newly renovated kitchens and updated bathrooms, dishwashers, central heat and air conditioning, beautiful hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, modern
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
8 Units Available
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,085
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1209 sqft
Spacious apartments near I-95 and Route 40 for access to downtown Baltimore. In-unit laundry, ample closet space, and rear balconies. Community includes an outdoor pool and a playground for kids. Minutes from scenic Edgewater Park.
City Guide for Bowleys Quarters, MD

Bowleys Quarters was once a game preserve popular among presidents like Grover Cleveland and Benjamin Harrison who came to hunt geese, pheasants, and ducks.

With a population of 6,755 people, Bowleys Quarters, a community in Middle River, Maryland, has taken on a decidedly resort-feel. It's probably not surprising then to learn that sport greats, like Babe Ruth, used to vacation in the area or that today its waterfront homes demand top dollar. Prior to World War II, Bowleys Quarters was made up mostly of summer cottages occupied by Washingtonians and inland Maryland residents seeking a refuge from the oppressive southern summer heat. Due to it being a vacation destination, there were few year round residents at the time. Then, in the post-war years, the town's population swelled thanks to companies like Bethlehem Steel and Lockheed Martin which drew thousands of employees to the area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Bowleys Quarters, MD

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bowleys Quarters offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Bowleys Quarters. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bowleys Quarters can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

