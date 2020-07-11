202 Apartments for rent in Bladensburg, MD with move-in specials

Bladensburg, Maryland, was the location of an infamous duel in 1820. Stephen Decatur, a Navy hero from the Revolutionary War, was challenged to a duel by Commodore James Barron because of comments Decatur made about him. Decatur was fatally wounded when a ball from Barron's pistol lodged into his side. Upon his death, Decatur forgave his opponent and declared that it had been an honorable duel.

Bladensburg was named for Thomas Bladen, who served as the governor of Maryland from 1742 until 1747. The area served as a seaport for the movement of tobacco between states during the colonial period. One of its most notable moments was the Battle of Bladensburg, which took place during the War of 1812. Historians say it is the only battle where a sitting president rode into the middle of the fighting. Can you imagine the President of the United States going into battle? We would never see that happening today, except maybe in a blockbuster movie. America eventually lost the battle, resulting in British troops making their way into Washington, D.C., and burning parts of it to the ground. The 20th century brought a population boom, with new houses and infrastructure to go with it. The first subdivisions were established in 1914 and 1917. The town is approximately 10 square miles, with a population of about 9,100 residents. Will you be working in D.C.? The town is located 8.6 miles from the nation's capital.