/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:34 PM
42 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arnold, MD
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
$
Arnold
4 Units Available
Oakland Hills
614 Oakland Hills Dr, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
828 sqft
Spacious units include luxurious details like a fireplace, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community is located near attractions like The Bay Hills golf course and the Naval Academy.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
Arnold
13 Units Available
Bay Hills
451 Shore Acres Rd, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,568
890 sqft
Bay Hills Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Arnold, Maryland with fantastic views overlooking the Bay Hills golf course! Nestled in an established and peaceful residential area close to the highly coveted Broadneck school
Results within 5 miles of Arnold
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,245
676 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
833 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,770
763 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
620 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
18 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,883
939 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,433
805 sqft
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
18 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
16 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,709
814 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
22 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,809
732 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,519
662 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Hillsmere Shores
9 Units Available
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
50 Sandstone Court Unit J
50 Sandstone Court, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,795
954 sqft
50 Sandstone Ct APT J, Annapolis, MD 21403 - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 1 bed/1 bath spacious "penthouse" condo in Annapolis! Almost 1,000 sq ft! Highlights include brand new high quality appliances; Pelican under the sink water filtration system, ice
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
316 Burnside St. #205
316 Burnside Street, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
525 sqft
EASTPORT Condo! Walk to town! - COMING SOON! Located in the heart of Eastport! Walk to town from this 1 bed 1 bath condo. Roof top offers views of Spa Creek and the City ! Updated kitchen.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
1220 HILLCREEK ROAD
1220 Hillcreek Road, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1900 sqft
Gorgeous water front apartment with all utilities included. Rent of $1,200 includes all utilities. Use of pier and yard is allowed. Gorgeous water views. Very clean and furnished. Affordable price of $1200.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5 Spindrift Way
5 Spindrift Way, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
725 sqft
College professor seeks clean, neat, considerate, mature renter for lower level of elegantly furnished townhouse in private cul-de-sac off Spa Rd. between West St.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
8172 FOREST GLEN DRIVE
8172 Forest Glen Drive, Lake Shore, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,000
832 sqft
Charming ranch style bungalow on deep water on Main Creek in Pasadena is ready for your client now. Lease can start immediately. The property is furnished. It is a rancher with a stepdown family room with fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Arnold
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
$
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
$
South Gate
7 Units Available
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
723 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
16 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Odenton
15 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,647
864 sqft
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
South Gate
26 Units Available
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
525 sqft
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
Similar Pages
Arnold Apartments with GarageArnold Apartments with GymArnold Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArnold Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDWhite Marsh, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDBeltsville, MDEast Riverdale, MD