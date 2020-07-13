/
pet friendly apartments
194 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Winchester, MA
Winchester Town Center
Elmwood Apartments
2 Elmwood Avenue, Winchester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
355 sqft
Located in a charming older building in an affluent community. This pet-friendly community offers spacious interiors. Homes offer wood flooring, newer appliances and updated fixtures. Close to downtown.
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,189
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,353
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Downtown Methuen
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
A tranquil, suburban feel in the heart of the city. Homes include modern kitchens with dining areas, tiled bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. On-site parking and laundry facility. Emergency maintenance available.
Brattle
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience.
Winchester Highlands
225 Fallon Rd 370
225 Fallon Road, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,385
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RESORT STYLE LIVING RIGHT IN STONEHAM! $1000 OFF! - Property Id: 299527 1 And 2 bedroom apartments available now!!! Right off 93!! Pet friendly, Gym, Stunning Pool, Jacuzzi, Outdoor Entertaining, Social Lounge, Cyber studio, Coffee Lounge! Cal or
Arlington Heights
2 Patricia Terrace
2 Patricia Terrace, Lexington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1344 sqft
**MOVE IN SPECIAL: LEASE BY 7/15 AND RENT FOR $2500!** This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom charming cape has been meticulously maintained and updated with energy efficient windows, refinished hardwood floors, and updated bathroom in a desirable cul-de-sac
Neighborhood Nine
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,975
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
East Watertown
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,095
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1313 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
Woods Corner
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,287
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,226
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1132 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Walnut Hill
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,943
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
North Cambridge
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,144
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
North Cambridge
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
West Cambridge
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,350
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,515
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Powder House
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,545
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,130
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Burlington Town Center
Eaves Burlington
1 Farms Dr, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1120 sqft
Only minutes from I-95, this community boasts an impressive location and easy access to Boston. There's an on-site gym, tennis court and pool to enjoy. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
North Waltham
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,352
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Mystic River
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,614
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1028 sqft
Thoughtfully designed floor plans with chalkboard walls, customizable closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances in select units. Urban-inspired design. Courtyard terrace. Near beautiful Mystic River.
Burlington Town Center
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Five Fields
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,380
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,668
1298 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Mystic River
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,325
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,888
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,212
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Mid-Cambridge
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,050
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
921 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
