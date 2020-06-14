181 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Winchester, MA
Initially known as Waterfield because of the presence of several ponds in the area, Winchester was incorporated as a town in April of 1850. Winchester has several natural bodies of water within the city limits, which include the Mystic Lakes, Winter Pond, the Aberjona River, and Wedge Pond. The large number of bodies of water in Winchester gives all of its neighborhoods access to serene natural views and fresh air.
If you are interested in living close to Boston but want the advantages of living in a bedroom community surrounded by gorgeous trees and ponds, then Winchester is the town for you. Located just eight miles from downtown Boston, the city of Winchester has quick and easy access to everything Boston has to offer, without the densely-packed neighborhoods.
Finding an apartment in Winchester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.