8 Apartments for rent in Westfield, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
3 Units Available
Trainfield
The Willows
19 Lockhouse Rd, Westfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
800 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Willows offers peaceful apartments in Westfield, MA for rent. Shaded by trees and tucked away from hectic city life, our community is only a short drive to many area conveniences.

1 Unit Available
Bush Hill
150 Hillside Road
150 Hillside Road, Westfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Amazing fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Westfield. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: internet and water.

1 Unit Available
Wolfpit Meadows
27 Dewey Avenue
27 Dewey Avenue, Westfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse - Property Id: 109923 Quiet neighborhood on a quiet street. Private fenced patio and garden in back. IMPORTANT: NO PETS. TENANT WILL HAVE TO AGREE TO KEEPING THIS PROPERTY VERY CLEAN.
1 Unit Available
Mittineague
The Courtyards
1139 Westfield Street Apartment 42, West Springfield Town, MA
Studio
$1,045
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to The Courtyards, featuring studio apartments for rent in West Springfield, MA .
1 Unit Available
East Springfield
47 Notre Dame St Unit 2
47 Notre Dame Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
1600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second and third floor in a two-family house located between Jackson Square and Stony Brook orange line train station in Roxbury.

1 Unit Available
Six Corners
43 Avon Place - 1
43 Avon Pl, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This charming colonial style 3 bed one bath home has hardwood flooring and it is a first-floor unit. The kitchen has a stove, refrigerator, and lots of cabinet space.

1 Unit Available
South End
120 Mill St first floor
120 Mill St, Springfield, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1850 sqft
First floor renovated victorian apartment for rent - Property Id: 310959 Beautiful large 1st floor Apartment .

1 Unit Available
Chicopee Center
351 Hampden St 1
351 Hampden St, Chicopee, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 318938 1st floor, 3 Bedroom, 1 bath, gas heat, gas hotwater, hardwood floors, natural woodwork.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Westfield, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

