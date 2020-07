Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom Colonial in desirable Craggy Ridge! This Amish built, timber frame home has so much to offer. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, first floor laundry, 2 car garage, large sunroom off the kitchen that leads out to a peaceful and open back yard surrounded by trees. Master bedroom and second bedroom on the second floor. The third floor offers two additional bedrooms and a full bath, as well as a private balcony. Plenty of space for all!