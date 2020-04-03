All apartments in Wellesley
Wellesley, MA
67 Oak St
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

67 Oak St

67 Oak Street · (617) 869-0809
Location

67 Oak Street, Wellesley, MA 02482

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,800

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3140 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Are you looking for a newer home to rent in Wellesley Built in 2013 you will love the proximity to shopping, restaurants, the one min. drive to Route 9 or the ten min. walk to the commuter rail. Close to shopping, cafes and restaurants. Sprague Fields are minuets away. Fall in love with the 23 x 23 family room boasting a Gas fireplace and cathedral ceiling. Enjoy the eat in kitchen with beautiful counter tops and a island, great butlers pantry with wine refrigerator. This five bedroom 3.5 bath home is ready for someone to move in!! Master en suite with large soaking tub, shower and double sinks. Schedule a showing before this magnificently located home is rented!! Snow removal, water and lawn maintenance included in rental fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Oak St have any available units?
67 Oak St has a unit available for $9,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 67 Oak St have?
Some of 67 Oak St's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
67 Oak St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Oak St pet-friendly?
No, 67 Oak St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellesley.
Does 67 Oak St offer parking?
No, 67 Oak St does not offer parking.
Does 67 Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Oak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Oak St have a pool?
No, 67 Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 67 Oak St have accessible units?
No, 67 Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Oak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Oak St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Oak St have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Oak St does not have units with air conditioning.
