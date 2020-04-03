Amenities

Are you looking for a newer home to rent in Wellesley Built in 2013 you will love the proximity to shopping, restaurants, the one min. drive to Route 9 or the ten min. walk to the commuter rail. Close to shopping, cafes and restaurants. Sprague Fields are minuets away. Fall in love with the 23 x 23 family room boasting a Gas fireplace and cathedral ceiling. Enjoy the eat in kitchen with beautiful counter tops and a island, great butlers pantry with wine refrigerator. This five bedroom 3.5 bath home is ready for someone to move in!! Master en suite with large soaking tub, shower and double sinks. Schedule a showing before this magnificently located home is rented!! Snow removal, water and lawn maintenance included in rental fee.