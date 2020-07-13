Apartment List
/
MA
/
waltham
/
apartments under 1700
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

90 Apartments under $1,700 for rent in Waltham, MA

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
South Side
121 Ash St.
121 Ash Street, Waltham, MA
Studio
$1,495
375 sqft
Cozy studio located on Ash St/Moody. Unit is carpeted and has AC. Older kitchen but good space. Heat, hot water and 1 parking spot included. No pets No undergrads Please contact Alex for more info! Terms: One year lease

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
North Waltham
42 Augustus Rd.
42 Augustus Road, Waltham, MA
6 Bedrooms
$900
2100 sqft
This is a private room in a spacious single family house you could be one of 6 total roommates.
Results within 1 mile of Waltham

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Waverley Square
20 Hull St.
20 Hull Street, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
825 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 5 miles of Waltham
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
14 Units Available
West Cambridge
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
800 sqft
A charming community in a historic region. Close to area colleges and entertainment. Spacious interiors with stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring and granite countertops. Lots of storage built in.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
19 Units Available
Brattle
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Methuen
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
A tranquil, suburban feel in the heart of the city. Homes include modern kitchens with dining areas, tiled bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. On-site parking and laundry facility. Emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Brattle
Dudley Street
11 Dudley Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
Located just off Massachusetts Avenue in bustling downtown Arlington, the residences at Dudley & Grove offer unique single-level living with private entrances and convenient on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Arlington Center
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,650
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with landscaped yard. Close to the area's universities, parks and entertainment areas. Each home offers a large balcony or patio, lots of natural sunlight and modern updates.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
14 Units Available
Allston
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,700
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
800 sqft
These one- and two-bedroom homes feature spacious floor plans and in-unit dishwashers. Residents have access to 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Brighton Avenue is just a block away.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
$
27 Units Available
St. Elizabeth's
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
680 sqft
Heights Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
22 Units Available
North Cambridge
Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,700
380 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to city amenities but in a quiet area. On-site laundry and surface parking provided. Close to area parks and schools. Five blocks from Porter Square.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated August 15 at 09:00pm
Contact for Availability
Watertown West End
Hamilton Place
233 Main St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
A modern community with an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities and green space. Homes feature updated appliances, walk-in closets and private balconies. Lots of parking. Close to the universities and parks.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
$
3 Units Available
St. Elizabeth's
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
800 sqft
Smoke-free, cable-ready homes with high-speed internet and hardwood floors. Common amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance services. Five minutes from Allston Street Station and 14 minutes from the international airport.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Newton Highlands
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
400 sqft
Lovely studios and one-bedroom apartments conveniently located in Newton Highlands. The apartments are located across the street from the Newton Highlands stop on the "D" line and are just minutes from routes 9, 128, and 90.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1315 Commonwealth Avenue
1315 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great value 1 bedroom apartment available for rent for 6/1 move-in on Commonwealth AVe. This unit come with hardwood floors throughout, a modern kitchen, heat and hot water included. Elevator in the building and laundry on site.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Square
101 Nonantum St Unit A
101 Nonantum St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
475 sqft
Spacious studio unit on the ground level in a multi-family house located near Oak Square in Brighton. Unit has a combination of wall-to-wall carpeting, hardwood floors and vct floors. There is no laundry in the premise. Laundromat is nearby.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
East Arlington
6 Harris Circle
6 Harris Circle, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6 Harris Circle in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Square
31 Beechcroft St.
31 Beechcroft Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
True VALUE! Charming 1 bedroom with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchen, new cabinets, dishwasher, crown moldings, sun filled bedroom, spacious living room, free off street parking, back yard, quiet street, quick walk to MBTA Express buses

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Arlington Center
49 Summer
49 Summer Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
600 sqft
Spacious apartment featuring hardwood floors throughout.. A/C, dishwasher, disposal. On bus route to Alewife, walking to Minuteman Bike Path and downtown Arlington. Smart-card laundry, no coins & new machines in building. Cats allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
26 Chiswick Rd.
26 Chiswick Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
242 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy studio in very good condition. Hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets, windows, and appliances are all just a few years old. There is even a small porch off the back of this unit. It's located between Commonwealth Ave.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1840 Commonwealth Ave.
1840 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Small and efficient 1 bedroom apartment with hot water in included (heat not included but incredibly cheap). Apartment is right of the B line and you can easily walk to the C, D, and E line - you can also find ample bus routes in the area.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
65 Strathmore Rd.
65 Strathmore Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,700
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available SEPTEMBER 1700 - lovely studio apartment, with a very nice kitchen! Heat and hot water included with dishwasher and disposal, hardwood floor, 4th floor walk up.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
44 Quint Ave.
44 Quint Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,695
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super spacious studio with hardwood floors, a large entry foyer, big bedroom and cute galley kitchen. Heat and hot water are included B-Line is down the street and around the corner Easy access to the 66, 57 & 64. Cat Ok Sorry, no undergrads.

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
236 Kelton St.
236 Kelton Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,575
10 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
CONTACT: Debbie for more info! null Terms: One year lease

July 2020 Waltham Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Waltham Rent Report. Waltham rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waltham rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Waltham Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Waltham Rent Report. Waltham rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waltham rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Waltham rents declined significantly over the past month

Waltham rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 3.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Waltham stand at $1,738 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,155 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Waltham's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Waltham over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cambridge has seen rents fall by 2.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Boston metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,269.
    • Framingham has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,948, while one-bedrooms go for $1,571.
    • Lowell has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,532; rents went down 0.2% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Waltham

    As rents have fallen significantly in Waltham, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Waltham is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Massachusetts have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Waltham's median two-bedroom rent of $2,155 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Waltham fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Waltham than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180, where Waltham is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,700
    $2,110
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Cambridge
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Brockton
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0.5%
    0.6%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    0
    -0.3%
    Newton
    $1,820
    $2,250
    -0.8%
    -2%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0.1%
    Somerville
    $1,770
    $2,190
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Framingham
    $1,570
    $1,950
    -0.7%
    2.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,250
    $1,550
    -0.5%
    0.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,150
    -0.4%
    -3.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    0.1%
    2.9%
    Brookline
    $2,180
    $2,710
    -0.3%
    1%
    Medford
    $1,690
    $2,100
    -0.4%
    -4.6%
    Revere
    $1,330
    $1,650
    -1%
    -4.6%
    Peabody
    $1,560
    $1,930
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,780
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Beverly
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Marlborough
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    0.2%
    -3.1%
    Chelsea
    $1,640
    $2,040
    -1.1%
    -2.4%
    Melrose
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.4%
    -6.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Waltham 1 BedroomsWaltham 2 BedroomsWaltham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaltham 3 BedroomsWaltham Accessible ApartmentsWaltham Apartments under $1,700Waltham Apartments under $1500
    Waltham Apartments with BalconyWaltham Apartments with GarageWaltham Apartments with GymWaltham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaltham Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWaltham Apartments with ParkingWaltham Apartments with Pool
    Waltham Apartments with Washer-DryerWaltham Dog Friendly ApartmentsWaltham Furnished ApartmentsWaltham Pet Friendly PlacesWaltham Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
    Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
    Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    South SideNorth Waltham
    Piety CornerBleachery
    Chemistry

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Brandeis UniversityRhode Island College
    Providence CollegeBecker College
    Hult International Business School