Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

20 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in Waltham, MA

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
South Side
121 Ash St.
121 Ash Street, Waltham, MA
Studio
$1,495
375 sqft
Cozy studio located on Ash St/Moody. Unit is carpeted and has AC. Older kitchen but good space. Heat, hot water and 1 parking spot included. No pets No undergrads Please contact Alex for more info! Terms: One year lease

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
North Waltham
42 Augustus Rd.
42 Augustus Road, Waltham, MA
6 Bedrooms
$900
2100 sqft
This is a private room in a spacious single family house you could be one of 6 total roommates.
Results within 5 miles of Waltham

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1384 Commonwealth Ave 11
1384 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 11 Available 09/01/20 Studio in Allston/ heat and hot water included - Property Id: 314402 Hardwood floors and spacious high ceilings ---this is a really great option for someone looking for an affordable and clean apartment in Boston.

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Square
365 Faneuil St.
365 Faneuil Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Absurd deal! 1 parking spot included. Heat is included, hot water paid separate. Laundry in the building. Full sized 1 bed. RECEIVE A 10% Discount on the Fee when you inquire via our form! www.club-realty.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Newton Corner
162 Eastside Pkwy
162 E Side Pkwy, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
132 sqft
Newly remodeled ( 2015) single-family home with a bedroom available. Monthly rent is $1,200 You will be sharing the home with 2) other individuals. The room is available for July 15.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1572 Commonwealth Ave
1572 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,350
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 9/1. Brighton penthouse studio only 1/2 block to Green Line T-Stop (Washington St) and 1 block from Whole Foods supermarket.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
Newtonville
33 Central Ave.
33 Central Avenue, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Three room basement apartment in owner occupied home. Walk- up entrance, high ceilings newer updated kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, electric range. Ceramic tiling throughout, updated electrical, smoke, and carbon detection.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
2018 Commonwealth Ave.
2018 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,400
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cool Brighton studio featuring hardwood floors, built-in AC, semi-modern kitchen and bathroom. Heat and hot water included. No pets. ((( PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR UNIT ))) Call/txt 6178213686 fr a viewing. Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1942 Commonwealth Ave.
1942 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,500
450 sqft
Spacious studio apartment with separate sleeping alcove area with a door! Pets are negotiable here, the apartment is located right near the C, D and E and B line! This unit has been renovated not too long ago, includes an open living room/kitchen
Results within 10 miles of Waltham
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
106 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
613 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
17 Units Available
Commonwealth
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,425
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
375 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
660 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom residences and a superb Packard’s Corner location that’s convenient to the MBTA Green Line and the Boston University campus.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Winchester Town Center
Elmwood Apartments
2 Elmwood Avenue, Winchester, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
355 sqft
Located in a charming older building in an affluent community. This pet-friendly community offers spacious interiors. Homes offer wood flooring, newer appliances and updated fixtures. Close to downtown.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Colonial Park
60 Franklin Street
60 Franklin Street, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 60 Franklin Street in Stoneham. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Hill
58 South Huntington Avenue
58 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
1 Bedroom
Ask
1 Available 09/01/20 Great value studio in a prime location, steps to the T, 10 min walk to the Longwood Medical. Heat and hot water included. Laundry on site. On site maintenance. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Winter Hill
27 Howe St.
27 Howe Street, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,500
450 sqft
Large oversized studio apartment available in Winter Hill multi-family house. Large studio space, eat-in-kitchen. Good closet space. Heat and Hot Water included. Laundromat nearby. Clean and quiet building in a very quiet neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Medford
15 Governors Ave.
15 Governors Avenue, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,500
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This sunny studio apartment has an excellent location in Medford Square. Unit has new windows, an eat-in kitchen, plenty of counter space and cabinets. The build boasts an elevator and in-building laundry dryers.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Medford Hillside
15 Piggott Road
15 Piggott Road, Medford, MA
Studio
$1,275
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15 Piggott Road in Medford. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Colonial Park
50 Franklin Street
50 Franklin Street, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 50 Franklin Street in Stoneham. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Malden Center
618-620 Main St. - 10
618-620 Main Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,425
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Sunny, corner studio in great Malden Center location. Commuter dream with less than five minute walk to downtown Malden Center Orange line T Station(15 minutes into downtown Boston).

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
519 Park Dr
519 Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,495
Studio located near Boston University, Longwood Medical area. Located near T-Green C- Line. 2 Rooms. Full size kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator. Utilities included heat, water, electric. ** Call to Look 617.233.8712 ** (RLNE5917761)

July 2020 Waltham Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Waltham Rent Report. Waltham rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waltham rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Waltham rents declined significantly over the past month

Waltham rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased significantly by 3.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Waltham stand at $1,738 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,155 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Waltham's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Boston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Waltham over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cambridge has seen rents fall by 2.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Boston metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,269.
    • Framingham has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,948, while one-bedrooms go for $1,571.
    • Lowell has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,532; rents went down 0.2% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Waltham

    As rents have fallen significantly in Waltham, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Waltham is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Massachusetts have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Waltham's median two-bedroom rent of $2,155 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Waltham fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Miami (-1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Waltham than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180, where Waltham is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,700
    $2,110
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Cambridge
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Brockton
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0.5%
    0.6%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    0
    -0.3%
    Newton
    $1,820
    $2,250
    -0.8%
    -2%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0.1%
    Somerville
    $1,770
    $2,190
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Framingham
    $1,570
    $1,950
    -0.7%
    2.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,250
    $1,550
    -0.5%
    0.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,150
    -0.4%
    -3.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    0.1%
    2.9%
    Brookline
    $2,180
    $2,710
    -0.3%
    1%
    Medford
    $1,690
    $2,100
    -0.4%
    -4.6%
    Revere
    $1,330
    $1,650
    -1%
    -4.6%
    Peabody
    $1,560
    $1,930
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,780
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Beverly
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Marlborough
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    0.2%
    -3.1%
    Chelsea
    $1,640
    $2,040
    -1.1%
    -2.4%
    Melrose
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.4%
    -6.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

