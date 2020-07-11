/
apartments with washer dryer
58 Apartments for rent in Walpole, MA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 8 at 02:19pm
14 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Walpole
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
South Norwood
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
20 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
8 Units Available
Norwood Centre
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1547 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
69 Units Available
South Norwood
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,754
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
28 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1160 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 29 at 02:14pm
1 Unit Available
Spruce Meadows
124 Cocasset Street, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
900 sqft
Spruce Meadows is conveniently located to I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. The buildings each have seven or eight units for a friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our drive.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
229 E Foxboro St
229 East Foxboro Street, Norfolk County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1842 sqft
Showing Sunday 7/12/20 from 1-2:30PM by appointment only. Beautiful updated Raised Ranch style home is convenient to award winning Schools, Shopping, Highway and Lake Massapoag.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8 Fales Place
8 Fales Place, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
8 Fales Place - 3BR 2.5Bath - Brand New Duplex!! - Property Id: 310107 Brand New Construction!!! 3 br 2.5 bath available 7/1! Walking distance to center of town! Nice little fenced in backyard and deck.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
South Norwood
301 Engamore Lane
301 Engamore Lane, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,796
800 sqft
Safe, quiet, convenient, beautiful apartment with an in-built washer/dryer, dishwasher, central heater, hot/cold water, storage space, free parking, swimming pool, gym, and recreation center. The train station is a 2-minutes walk from the apartment.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
129 Billings St
129 Billings Street, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1203 sqft
Ideal location convenient to Sharon center/commuter train station/library. Updated 2-3 Bedroom Ranch offers Fireplaced Living Room + Dining Room and Eat-in Kitchen. Sundeck overlooks beautiful setting with backyard privacy.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
20 West St.
20 West Street, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1015 sqft
Nice two bedroom apt. on the second floor of 2 family. Spacious eat in kitchen with pantry and full size washer and dryer. Nice size bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors and natural woodwork.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
17 Willis Lane
17 Willis Lane, Norfolk County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1650 sqft
Enjoy the private setting on this beautiful One Level Ranch settled at the end of a dead end road abutting a farm just minutes to Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
84 Walpole Street
84 Walpole Street, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1149 sqft
*************SUMMER MOVE-IN SPECIAL $2,200/month***************** JUST LIKE NEW!! REMODELED, BRIGHT& SUNNY GARDEN STYLE CONDO. FRESHLY PAINTED AND READY TO MOVE IN. IN PERFECT CONDITION. ALL APPLIANCES AND FLOORING ARE ONLY TWO YEARS OLD.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
South Norwood
1100 Cricket Lane
1100 Cricket Ln, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1228 sqft
Located in east Walpole. Offers a distinctive living experience, complete with a suite of exceptional community amenities, that offers you the perfect marriage between comfort and convenience. Spacious two bed in a four level building.
1 of 4
Last updated April 10 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
1208 Norwest Dr.
1208 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
1005 sqft
$500 Off if Apply in 24 hour of Showing Washer/Dryer Pool and Fitness Room Private Entry 24 Hour Maintenance Terms: One year lease
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Norwood Centre
140 Railroad Ave
140 Railroad Avenue, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1164 sqft
Available 09/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo near Commuter Rail - Property Id: 54676 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/54676 Property Id 54676 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5919363)
Results within 10 miles of Walpole
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
42 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
23 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
28 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
12 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,086
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
17 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,832
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,619
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
