1 bedroom apartments
48 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Swampscott, MA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
848 sqft
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Results within 5 miles of Swampscott
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
South Salem
16 Units Available
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
784 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Salem
15 Units Available
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
859 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
West Peabody
44 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
823 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Proctor
10 Units Available
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
681 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
Proctor
3 Units Available
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
888 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
$
4 Units Available
River Drive
17 River Dr, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
550 sqft
Situated along the Crane River, just steps from Sandy Beach in the beautiful Danversport neighborhood, River Drive Apartments feature modern sunny residences with fully applianced eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry facilities, beautifully landscaped
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
Downtown Salem
1 Unit Available
259 Washington
259 Washington Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
NO FEE!! AVAILABLE FOR AN IMMEDIATE OR JUNE 1ST MOVE IN. CHARMING 1 bed in downtown Salem. Hardwood floors, tile bath, galley kitchen with gas stove and dishwasher. Dining room/den, living room and bedroom. Tons of closet space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
84 Cabot
84 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Welcome to a cozy 1 bedroom apartment in downtown Beverly! Parking pot included and Coin-Op in building.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
62 Cabot st
62 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
575 sqft
In the heart of downtown Beverly. Minutes from train, beach, parks, shops. restaurants. Etc. Sunny one bedroom apartment just RENOVATED! Stainless steel appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
299 Nahant Rd.
299 Nahant Road, Nahant, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
500 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 8
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
585 Revere Beach Blvd
585 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
350 sqft
Amazing location! Directly across fro Revere Beach! **Heat and Hot water included** 1 off-street parking space included; additional parking available on street. Living room has slider to patio. Convenient to the Blue Line @ Wonderland Station.
Results within 10 miles of Swampscott
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
West Revere
90 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
West Revere
102 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
West Revere
107 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
Montrose
20 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
831 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Proctor
20 Units Available
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,826
940 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:49pm
$
Maplewood
11 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
775 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
Crescent Beach
11 Units Available
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
755 sqft
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
Oakland Vale
15 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1016 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
Broadway
8 Units Available
One Webster Apartments
1 Webster Ave, Chelsea, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
654 sqft
Provides easy access to commuting routes, such as I-93 and Route 1. One- and two-bedroom apartments with oversized windows, gourmet-style kitchens and carpeted bedrooms. Laundry, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on-site.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
13 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Crescent Beach
12 Units Available
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,897
688 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Lower Mystic Basin
56 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
823 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
